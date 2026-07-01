An Irish woman on TikTok went viral after sharing a passionate video about South Africa's constitution

She argued that South Africa built something remarkable by writing one of the world's most impressive constitutions in the aftermath of apartheid

South Africans reacted with pride, sharing what makes their country and its different provinces special

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An Irish woman recording a vlog in her car. Images: @shemeansbusiness.ie

Source: TikTok

An Irish TikToker has got South Africa talking after sharing a video that put the country's history in a light many people rarely see. @shemeansbusiness.ie posted the clip on 18 June 2026, opening with a bold statement before making her case for why South Africa deserves far more credit than it gets. She said:

"Everybody talks about the problems, the inequality, the load shedding. But here's what nobody says. South Africa is the only country on the African continent that wrote its constitution before it ever had any stability."

As an Irish woman, she drew a personal comparison. Ireland was under British rule for over 800 years. So when she looks at South Africa, it was different.

She spoke about how the country that survived a system as brutal as apartheid, watched by the whole world, and then responded not with revenge but with one of the most progressive constitutions ever written, she does not see just survival. She sees dignity.

What did South Africa build?

South Africa's road to its current constitution was not simple. Earlier constitutions from 1910, 1961, and 1983 all entrenched the exclusion of Black South Africans from political life.

The democratic transition came in stages. An interim constitution was negotiated in 1993 to guide the country's first democratic elections in 1994.

The final constitution was then drafted over two years by the newly elected Parliament and signed into law by President Nelson Mandela on 10 December 1996.

It includes a Bill of Rights that protects equality, dignity and freedom for every South African.

The Irish woman's point is that South Africa did not wait to be free before deciding what freedom should look like. It wrote that down first.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the Irish woman's SA praise

South Africans were proud and had plenty to add about the country on the woman's TikTok page:

@him wrote:

"After God finished creating the universe, He decided to retire in Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦"

@PhaloLee said:

"But it needs to be amended because there are too many loopholes."

@MoŠeM wrote:

"Limpopo, where 72% of global platinum and chromium comes from."

@sphazondi411 said:

"KZN, we are a province with people who are very respectful and humble, very educated but don't brag about it. When we stand together and say enough is enough, it will be like that. Our arms are open to working with other sister provinces to make South Africa great. Zuuuulu 🥰🥰🥰"

@1love wrote:

"South Africa and Ireland are one."

An Irish woman discussing SA. Images: @shemeansbusiness.ie

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News