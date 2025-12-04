A group of friends became viral after they referred to Springboks player Eben Etzebeth's recent dip in hot water

The rugby player was at risk of a permanent ban after an incident in a match where things got out of hand

Eben Etzebeth's clash with a Wales opponent on the rugby field became a viral moment as speculations swirled about his fate on the professional rugby scene

A group of women went viral after making of Eben Etzebeth's potential ban over a scuffle. The rugby star looked like he put a Wales rugby player in danger during a confrontation.

Eben Etzebeth's clash on the rugby field was a hot topic, and some ladies' sense of humour took the crown. Many viewers were amused by the ladies recreating Eben Etzebeth's rugby fight.

In a TikTok video, @michellevanstaden2 recreated Eben's eye-gouging moment with friends. Their version was a drinking game, Eye Shot, as they took shots while pretending to gouge each other's eyes out with the other hand then collapsing to the ground. Their joke amassed more than 20,000 views and more than 7,000 likes.

South Africa jokes about Eben Etzebeth

Online users remarked on @michellevanstaden2 and her friends' South African sense of humour. Many commented on michellevanstaden2's video of the Eben Etzebethe eye gouge. Watch the video of the lady below:

Mpume fuzeh9813 supported Eben:

"Eben nkunzi leya ayifuni nje ukuphaphelwa bashaye wena Etzebeth mabekujwayela kabi 🤣🤣"

Maps_P wanted the best for Eben:

"Ladies, ladies 😭😭😭 world rugby is spying on our socials, let's wait until the case is over before we start with the trolls😭"

jobe 😍 favor 🇿🇦 joked:

"For a fan of Eben this is an eye opener to me😅🤭😍."

Ouboet Assegaai added to the homour:

"The beginning of Eben Etzebeth shot 👌 "

Geraldine Fourie said:

"Being bored in South Africa is a choice 😂 ek like die hahahaha"

Mo🌸 was in stitches:

"😂😂I am so dead guys noooooo stoooopppp😂😂We don’t take anything serious, and I am scared that the world will disown us as part of the family😩😩😩"

Connie Khosa imagined the worst:

"At this point, world rugby will end up banning us SA fans, we are not serious at all😂"

J ADMIRED THE JOKES:

"Hahaha this is why I bloody love South Africa, the humour people just don’t get it."

Yega Katharian showed Eben lots of love:

"Awesome one girls 🔥🔥🔥 love it yes and Eben needed a holiday so ya 👌"

Zeagall said:

"They must leave our Etsebeth alone, he’s a national treasure 🥰"

nonkah_bright was amused:

"It’s not funny 🤣😂 can you please this issue seriously, seriously 🤣"

