Two gents sparked a major online buzz after sharing the luxurious Western Cape getaway spot they discovered

The unique tree house wowed viewers with its stylish design and breathtaking natural surroundings

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with praise, calling the destination a must-visit getaway

Two gents have captured the attention of social media users after sharing a glimpse of their luxurious stay in a beautifully designed Western Cape tree house.

Two young men relax outside a wooden cabin in the Western Cape. Image: Garfieldzar

The pair showcased the charming wooden cabin online, and Mzansi couldn’t help but rave about the breathtaking escape.

The elegant tree house featured a modern yet rustic design, blending natural wood with contemporary finishes. Inside, the cabin included a spacious queen-size bed adorned with soft, romantic lighting that created a warm and cosy atmosphere. The gents also revealed the stylish bathroom area, complete with a sleek shower setup that complemented the lodge-inspired aesthetic.

The kitchen stands out with its clean, modern layout, fitted with polished countertops, neatly arranged appliances, and thoughtfully crafted cabinetry. The design allowed guests to enjoy a full self-catering experience while surrounded by the serenity of nature.

One of the biggest highlights of the tree house is its balcony, offering a peaceful space to relax and take in the calm of the forest. Large windows wrapped around the cabin, allowing natural light to pour in while providing an incredible panoramic view of the lush greenery below. The combination of height, comfort and scenery gave the tree house its undeniable charm.

Mzansi social media users were quick to comment on the video that was uploaded on 7 December 2025 on Facebook by Garfieldzar. Many expressed admiration for the unique getaway spot. Some praised the Western Cape for its stunning hidden gems, while others said the tree house looked like the perfect romantic retreat or a peaceful weekend escape.

The gents’ showcase not only highlighted the beauty of the location but also reignited interest in South Africa’s growing selection of luxury eco-accommodation options, proving that stylish adventure is never too far from home.

A man is opening the door to a wooden cabin in the Western Cape. Image: Garfieldzar

SA is in awe of the luxurious getaway in the Western Cape

People in South Africa flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the Western Cape getaway spot, saying:

MJãçk Vøw Īï said:

"This is probably the best duo we never knew we needed."

Mbiza Mike expressed:

"South Africa truly has a lot of beautiful places."

Mark Markgraaff wrote:

"Enjoy your elegant journey. So beautiful."

Squirrels Rest Self-Catering Knysna commented:

"Thanks, Garfieldzar, this is epic!"

Lionel Scape replied:

"Enjoy, guys."

Watch the video below:

