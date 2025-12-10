A woman told people her investment plans after she found out news about Pepkor's future

The lady posted a TikTok video, telling people she was excited about the direction the corporation, which owns PEP and Ackermans in South Africa, is headed

The lady shared her investment plans and her past successful investments in her investment portfolio

A young lady posted a video telling people her investment plans. The woman let people know that she was looking forward to making her money work.

A TikTok video shows a woman excited about Pepkor Holdings' investment.

The lady discussed the new bank that will be coming to South Africa. Pepkor received the green light to start a new bank that will be accessible to most South Africans. The creator was not sharing financial advice, as a professional adviser, only take financial advice from an advisor approved by the FSCA.

In a video on TikTok, @sakhile_kayla_mahlangu was raving that people were developing a new bank. She told people that the major corporation had recently been approved to open its new bank in South Africa. The content creator said she was confident they would do well because many PEP stores already have financial services. The lady showed people that she had a good feeling about We Buy Cars, which gave her a big return on her Easy Equities portfolio.

A woman shared past stock purchases she made.

According to Reuters, Pepkor Holdings was granted access to South Africa's competitive banking sector by the Prudential Authority. Details about the new bank will be released in March 2026. The TikTokker's excitement to secure Pepkor is informed by Pepkor and Ackermans' clothing brands' earnings rose by 14.8% over the year. Their fintech segment grew to R16.6 billion, and the group revenue rose to R95.3 billion.

South African discusses investing

Many people thought the young lady was impressive for sharing her investment experience. People commented raving about the information she shared. Watch the video of the woman below:

Shlo MaK L wanted to get their Pepkor shares again:

"I don't know why I sold my Pepkor stock, let me rectify 🚶‍♀️"

Ayesha Jafta💗 commented:

"I've had Pepkor shares for two years now, and it never disappoints, always growing."

HKidd gushed:

"Thinking of going in ka R10k. Hoping it will jump up like Capitec."

Rethabile_M 👑 wanted to join Easy Equities:

"The way I’m struggling to deposit money into my account 😭😩 I’m missing out on shame."

bonolo added:

"Never as long as they can't fix the mess that they make, no thanks."

Intungwa_Phaqa! shared:

"The Tyme bank hype through ARC had hit me hard, Pepkor must wipe our tears."

😇 It's fun time, I was excited:

"Finally, my shares will make me money 🥰"

