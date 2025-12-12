"Africa Is Cheap": UK Thanos Gets Humbled by R90k South African Getaway

A British-South African influencer sparked widespread discussion after revealing the unexpectedly high cost of her recent two-week stay in South Africa

Her candid breakdown of expenses challenged common assumptions about travel affordability and highlighted how lifestyle choices impact costs

The video drew strong reactions online, with viewers sharing their own experiences and concerns about the rising cost of living and travel

A British-South African social media personality, known as UK Thanos, has sparked conversation after sharing the shocking cost of their recent South African adventure.

In a candid video posted under her TikTok handle @ukthanos, the influencer revealed that her two-week trip to the country set her back a whopping R90,000, approximately £4,500.

The young traveller admitted that the expense was unexpected, and their carefree spending had left them contemplating a return to the UK to work and save money.

"It actually dawned on me that I need to go back to the UK and work... I need to work and save more to live comfortably," she said in the clip that was uploaded on 11 December 2025.

UK Thanos debunked the notion that Africa is inherently cheap, pointing out that any destination can be expensive depending on one's lifestyle.

"There's a misconception that Africa is cheap, any place can be expensive depending on your lifestyle. My lifestyle has cost me R90k in two weeks," she added.

With her funds dwindling, UK Thanos expressed concern about sustaining her expensive lifestyle, even with gig work on the side. She joked that working for a year without holidays would be the only choice for her to cover her expenses.

This eye-opening experience served as a reality check for the influencer and her audiences, highlighting the importance of budgeting and financial planning when travelling.

Netizens react to the UK Thanos's TikTok video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on UK Thanos' R90k spending splurge in South Africa.

Vuyokazii said:

"I think it’s chai."

Meaganblah wrote:

"This made me feel so validated. Like it's not just me, SA lifestyle is expensive 😭."

Samantha Mampofu stated:

"True. I have an expensive lifestyle too, and it’s really stressful."

Morgan Jo Honey-LBMT shared:

"I’d like to move to Africa so bad! But it’s not cheap, oh! Plus, I got kids and dogs. I have to go with a plan or be broke and homeless. Nope!"

Gabs commented:

"5k for a trip is typical unless you’re being really frugal. But in South Africa, that’s crazy."

User was stunned, added:

"Haibo, doing what?! I'm from the UK and live in SA, and would struggle to spend that much. Cha! Who are you buying for lol?"

Lovepeacejoyhealthwealth commented:

"Girl, also be a lawyer! You’re too clever to struggle financially!"

