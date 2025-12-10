A young boy became a viral sensation for taking part in a Zulu dance and having amazing moves

The boy impressed people after showing that he mastered the traditional dance, even though it is not his ethnic culture

Online users were raving about the show that the Young boy put on in front of his peers

A young man became a viral sensation after showing people his dancing talent. People were thoroughly really impressed after seeing the boy who mastered the traditional Zulu dance.

The video of the kid left many people impressed by his indlamu. The clip received thousands of likes and comments from people who could not stop raving about him.

In a TikTok video, a boy, @trent.stanley59, who is not of Zulu descent, showed people that he still learned the traditional dance. In the video, he perfectly executed the indlamu in many variations. They confidently dumped his leg on Beat as the surrounding traditional dances hyped him up.

Indlamu is a highly regarded Zulu dance. It was used as a means for the upper class to show off. The typical moves in the traditional dance include stomping, a show of strength and pride. Indlamu was performed for recreational purposes for the community, according to an article in the Journal for Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

South Africa applauds Zulu dancer

Many people felt that the young boy @trent.stanley59 was impressive for mastering the Zulu dance. Online users complimented the kid on his amazing traditional Zulu moves. Watch the video of the kid's Zulu dance below:

Gxob’uthuvi zidl’insizwa🇿🇦 loved the dance video:

"Very bad things are happening in South Africa in Donald trump voice, someone tag 🏷 him."

van rie was overjoyed by the traditional performance:

"I like this, young people coming together. Please stop talking about land land build this Country. You were born in the country, you're South African, live in the new generations alone, please 🥰"

Phamela Mawila was pleased to see the Zulu dance spreading:

"Nguphukha lapho first additional language 🔥"

Jabu Goodness gushed over the kid:

"Nizalelwe umntwana njphiwe Indodana kuyakuthiwa iNkosi yokuthula."

TONYEGGA added:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa 👌👀"

7-Flat 🇿🇦 raved about the South Africans:

"No DNA, Just RSA🇿🇦❤️"

mother of Quietness exclaimed:

"Pain went strait to Trump!"

Cedrick praised the young boy for dancing:

"Enjoy yourself self boy. The world is very, very, very big for all of us to do everything. Have fun. ee love you."

lichaba17 applauded the dancer:

"Lovely to watch. living peacefully in diversity. ke o rolela khaebana mlungu. esitana le sechaba seo sa Zulu se phelang le wena. Much marato (Much love)."

