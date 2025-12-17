"It’s Witchcraft": SA Chimes In As Swarm of Bees Invades Vehicle in Polokwane

A parked vehicle in Polokwane became the unexpected focus of attention when a large swarm of bees entered it, drawing widespread reactions online

Hebanna! A bizarre and buzzing incident left locals in Polokwane stunned after a swarm of bees reportedly entered a parked vehicle.

People in South Africa were left stunned by a swarm of bees inside a taxi. Image: Tim Robberts and Thegift7777

Source: Getty Images

The unusual scene was captured in a video that has been circulating on social media, showing the insects swarming inside a Quantum car.

The clip, shared on X by a user named MZulu wa Limpopo, who witnessed the occurrence, captioned the post saying:

"A swarm of bees 🐝 flew into a quantum just after it was parked in Polokwane."

The footage, uploaded on 16 December 2025, gained massive traction on social media, gaining many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Social media users were quick to react, with many expressing disbelief at the unusual and potentially dangerous situation.

In such situations, it is important not to panic or attempt to remove the bees without professional help. Disturbing a swarm can provoke aggression and increase the risk of stings.

There are no reports of injuries related to the Polokwane incident yet, as the vehicle was empty, with only the swarm inside. The video of the social media user MZulu wa Limpopo has since gone viral, with thousands of users sharing and commenting on the unusual phenomenon, reminding people that nature can sometimes intersect with everyday life in unexpected and buzzing ways.

A swarm of bees discovered in a Quantum in Limpopo has caused a stir online. Image: MZulu wa Limpopo

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to bees in a taxi

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the bees in the vehicle, saying:

Visiswa Simbi said:

"He is a beekeeper."

Mash expressed:

"You can trust Polokwane when it comes to witchcraft; they never miss."

Mothowabolo stated:

"Uneducated people will believe bs. The bees followed their queen into the taxi. Their previous hive was probably disturbed, so they had to relocate, and they found a new home in that taxi."

KevinWendellCrum expressed:

"The Queen probably flew in there, and the rest followed."

Limpopo Padre replied:

"Never a dull day in Limpopo."

Jayy wrote:

"This province never fails to shock me."

Sello Sello commented:

"It is the queen bee's fault."

Mntaka God replied:

"Eh! Limpopo is never beating the allegations."

Mother of the Nation1 simply said:

"Your gogo is trying hard."

Watch the video below:

