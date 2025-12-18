A TikTok user shared a video breaking down American politicians discussing South Africa's role in AGOA

The politicians questioned SA's trade barriers and suggested the country should be separated from other African nations in the deal

South Africans said they don't need AGOA and can trade with other countries instead

A woman who regularly shares political content on her TikTok page @queenblisst, brought attention to another issue ongoing between the US and Mzansi while recording herself in her living room. On 13 December 2025, she posted a video showing American politicians openly discussing what they plan to do with South Africa. The clip starts with her explaining that the US is talking about SA in public, specifically asking:

"What are we going to do with South Africa?" as part of AGOA.

She goes on to say that for those who don't know, AGOA stands for the African Growth Opportunity Act. It lets African countries export their products to the US without paying extra fees. She stated that many people say it creates jobs and encourages democracy, but the woman argues that nothing is free, and the US benefits more than they admit.

In the footage, American politicians discuss how South Africa is "clearly not America's friend." One of them mentions that SA has too many barriers when it comes to trade, not just tariffs but other rules like licensing and health checks on goods. The politicians make it clear that if South Africa wants better trade terms, they need to remove these barriers.

The woman breaks this down, pointing out that the US is basically asking SA to stop checking the quality of American products coming into the country. They want South Africa to accept whatever they send without doing proper inspections. She questions why SA should be punished for having laws and regulations that protect its people.

The politicians go on to say that South Africa should be treated differently from the rest of Africa because it's a "real economy" with an industrial and agricultural base. But then they go on to say that they cannot treat SA as they do other African countries. One politician even suggested separating South Africa from AGOA entirely, calling the country:

"A unique problem" and saying they're "buddies with all of our villains."

Mzansi reacts to the US discussion

South Africans weren't fazed by the discussion that TikToker @queenblisst shared and stood firm in the comments section:

@legadimana said:

"America is a superpower that is economically frustrated, and this proves its economy needs ZA more than we need them."

@funky_g_jameson stated:

"We don't need donations, we need fair deals with the world."

@sir_s said:

"AGOA doesn't benefit South Africa, it only benefits America 😂😂😂"

@mafreshhouse added:

"We are not worried about the USA withdrawing AGOA. South Africa is rich in minerals and natural resources. If properly managed, we can trade with many other global partners and build our own economic strength instead of relying on preferential agreements."

@mtha declared:

"They must just realise now that we are not going to accept anything they are telling us. We are an independent country; in fact, we are starting to open more markets to other foreign nations to the east."

