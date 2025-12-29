A viral video showed a part of the ceiling at Northgate Shopping Centre collapsing before a crowd

The mall in Johannesburg confirmed the incident and explained what had led to the unfortunate incident

South African social media users took to the comment section to express what they felt the problem was

On 28 December 2025, shoppers and employees at Northgate Shopping Centre were in disbelief after witnessing the partial collapse of the mall's ceiling following heavy rainfall and hail in the Johannesburg area. The online crowd expressed their opinions about the people's reactions, as well as assumptions about the crumbling infrastructure.

News Nexus uploaded a viral clip of the incident, which first showed a man moving a trolley aside before the collapse. After large pieces of the ceiling fell to the ground, screams echoed in the background. However, the person behind the camera stayed in place, capturing the destruction that would most likely cost thousands of rands.

Northgate Shopping Centre confirmed the ceiling's collapse on its Facebook page and reported that there were no injuries.

"All affected areas were immediately secured and cordoned off as a precautionary measure. The centre remains open and trading as normal."

Management also stated that the severe weather conditions contributed to water build-up in box gutters. Fortunately, there had been "no damage to the roof structure itself, and the overall integrity of the building remains sound."

The statement also read that relevant specialists were actively assessing the impacted area and surrounding sections of the centre.

Collapsed ceiling sparks a conversation

Thousands of internet users headed to their keyboards to give their take on what had happened at Northgate Shopping Centre.

People online expressed their views about Northgate Shopping Centre's collapsed ceiling. Image: Delmaine Donson

Source: Getty Images

@keshmzn wondered in the comments:

"What is happening? One disaster after another."

@antoinettenancyna expressed their opinion, writing:

"Guys, who's building those malls? Almost every South African mall is falling apart because of the heavy storm. Why do our old roofs survive in this heavy rain?"

@commercial_insurance_ said to the online community:

"Building contractors are about to have a stressful year ahead."

After watching the video, a stunned @elstheshpinocchio commented:

"These malls are becoming danger zones."

@cat.tutor.za added their two cents under the post:

"Structural engineers and plumbing contractors have a lot to answer for."

