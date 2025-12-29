“One Disaster After Another”: SA Makes Assumptions After Northgate Mall’s Ceiling Collapses
- A viral video showed a part of the ceiling at Northgate Shopping Centre collapsing before a crowd
- The mall in Johannesburg confirmed the incident and explained what had led to the unfortunate incident
- South African social media users took to the comment section to express what they felt the problem was
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
On 28 December 2025, shoppers and employees at Northgate Shopping Centre were in disbelief after witnessing the partial collapse of the mall's ceiling following heavy rainfall and hail in the Johannesburg area. The online crowd expressed their opinions about the people's reactions, as well as assumptions about the crumbling infrastructure.
News Nexus uploaded a viral clip of the incident, which first showed a man moving a trolley aside before the collapse. After large pieces of the ceiling fell to the ground, screams echoed in the background. However, the person behind the camera stayed in place, capturing the destruction that would most likely cost thousands of rands.
Northgate Shopping Centre confirmed the ceiling's collapse on its Facebook page and reported that there were no injuries.
"All affected areas were immediately secured and cordoned off as a precautionary measure. The centre remains open and trading as normal."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Management also stated that the severe weather conditions contributed to water build-up in box gutters. Fortunately, there had been "no damage to the roof structure itself, and the overall integrity of the building remains sound."
The statement also read that relevant specialists were actively assessing the impacted area and surrounding sections of the centre.
Collapsed ceiling sparks a conversation
Thousands of internet users headed to their keyboards to give their take on what had happened at Northgate Shopping Centre.
@keshmzn wondered in the comments:
"What is happening? One disaster after another."
@antoinettenancyna expressed their opinion, writing:
"Guys, who's building those malls? Almost every South African mall is falling apart because of the heavy storm. Why do our old roofs survive in this heavy rain?"
@commercial_insurance_ said to the online community:
"Building contractors are about to have a stressful year ahead."
After watching the video, a stunned @elstheshpinocchio commented:
"These malls are becoming danger zones."
@cat.tutor.za added their two cents under the post:
"Structural engineers and plumbing contractors have a lot to answer for."
Watch the TikTok video posted on News Nexus' account below:
3 Other stories about ceilings collapsing
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a viral video captured the shocking moment several snakes fell from a crumbling ceiling.
- Almost 20 Grade 3 learners were injured when parts of their classroom's ceiling fell to the ground.
- The state of the South African courts' infrastructure came under the spotlight following the collapse of a ceiling.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za