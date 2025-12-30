A professional kite surfer jumped from a wooden fence in a car park and flew straight into the ocean

A professional kite surfer from Cape Town has left South Africans stunned after pulling off a daring stunt at a beach car park. On 27 December 2025, the athlete climbed onto a wooden pole from the parking lot fence overlooking the beach and launched himself straight into the ocean with his kite already flying high. The video shows the moment he takes off from the car park without touching the ground near the beach, gliding all the way towards the water. The strong wind carried him smoothly as he flew over the sand and headed straight for the waves.

In the clip, the surfer shouts with excitement as he performs tricks with the kite's handle. The water is calm, the waves are smooth, and the wind conditions are perfect for his trick. He pulls off several moves, including a double lift, before turning to show his excitement. The athlete clearly enjoys being on the waves and having fun in the ocean. Many viewers noticed big fish swimming in the water beneath him as he glided above effortlessly.

Mzansi reacts to car park launch

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook user @JasonVDSkite's clip, stating:

@Ronan Murphy wrote:

"Need to start calling foil kites balloons!😂"

@Philip Jacques Malherbe said:

"Naish welcomes you!!! Big dawg! Is that a shark you flew over?"

@Debbra Lyn commented:

"There are some big fish in the bay, too."

@Brad Symington shared:

"Always thought about it, but never had the gear. Nice one, cuz!!! 👌🤙🫶"

@Belinda Meyer stated:

"Looks like so much fun!"

@Davey Boddy added:

"If that were me trying that, I'd probably have nose-dived into the sand dunes.🤣"

How to do Kite surfing tricks?

According to KiteSurfingTrick experts, moves like the double back roll need good speed, a solid edge and perfect timing. The surfer needs to send the kite hard enough to get height without letting it drift too far back. Keeping the bar in the sweet spot is important because it keeps tension on the lines and stops the kite from moving back before lifting the rider up.

For tricks like this, the rider must tuck up small with knees close to their body to maintain balance and speed during rotation. The timing of when to pull the trigger and loop the kite makes all the difference.

Experts recommend practising normal back loops first before attempting doubles, as this helps riders understand where their kite is and how to control their rotation properly.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

3 Other SA kite surfers

