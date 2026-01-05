A shopper shared photos revealing that a Mr Price jeans' sale price was one cent more than its original price

The post showed how a red sale sticker advertised one price, but peeling it off revealed the original price

South Africans debated the pricing strategy, with some defending the store and others calling out the misleading tactic

A Facebook user from the page @KellyKhumalo Updates posted photos on 3 January 2026 showing a pair of Mr Price jeans with a confusing price tag from a store. The post was captioned:

"MrPrice, when I catch you 🤞🏽😩"

In the two pictures, a men's RT denim bermuda in stonewash, size 38, had a red sale sticker showing the price as R200. The shopper peeled off the red sticker to reveal what the jeans originally cost, only to find it was R199.99. This meant the sale price was one cent more than the original price, leaving the shopper feeling defeated by the store's pricing.

The post quickly went viral, with over 29,000 reactions and more than 400 comments. Many people shared their thoughts on the pricing strategy of the store. Some users tried to explain what happened, pointing out that there was a white sticker under the red one where the store had marked up the price from R199.99 to R249.99, and then dropped it back down to R200 with the red sale label.

Others shared how they've seen this tactic across different retail stores, explaining that shoppers fall for it because the red label makes them think the item has been marked down.

A photo showing two prices of a pair of jeans. Images:@KellyKhumalo Updates

Source: Facebook

SA calls out store pricing

Netizens flooded the comment section of the Facebook user @KellyKhumalo Updates' clip with their opinions:

@Nhlamu Tinashe Sandra explained:

"But the jean was re-priced to R249 before markdown, there's a white sticker behind the red😂😂😂"

@Nthabiseng Sile admitted:

"It's unfair. They have been doing this for a while now😫🤦‍♀️ The sad part is we will still buy and be the victim 😂"

@Lehlogonolo Hlogi shared:

"That's why I always peel off the price to see what the exact price is."

@Cparty Maphalla Mokhehle wrote:

"They were supposed to put on a white sticker, not a red sticker 🤦🏽‍♀️"

@Engelize Müller said:

"I always peel it off. If they don't give me a special on the price tag, I'm out!"

@Kristen Chels Saptoe added:

"There's a white sticker beneath the red one, which means it was marked up from R199, and the red sticker means it's reduced from R249.99 to R200. No, its the same pants. The first price is R199.99, original label. 2nd price looks like R240.00- White sticker. Then 3rd price R200.00- Red Sticker."

