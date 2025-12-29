A Woolworths shopper shared a photo of a Maxhosa water bottle priced at R899.99

The post sparked debate about whether the price was reasonable or too expensive

South Africans had mixed reactions, with some saying they weren't the target market

A Woolies water bottle on the left and a gentleman looking at his phone on the right.

A photo of a Woolworths product has started a heated debate online about luxury items and pricing. On 29 December 2025, a shopper spotted a black water bottle on the shelf with a price tag that caught their attention. The Maxhosa Lifestyle bottle was selling for R899.99, and the photo quickly made its way to social media. The simple black bottle has colourful pixelated diamond shapes around it and comes with a twist lid. The post sparked hundreds of comments as people shared their thoughts on whether the price was worth it.

The bottle is part of Woolworths' Heritage Collection, which blends Maxhosa's luxury design with the quality of Woolworths products. Some people defended the price by comparing it to other expensive bottles like Stanley cups, while others said their R20 bottles do the same job. The debate got people talking about target markets, luxury items, and what South Africans are willing to spend money on. Many admitted that they simply weren't the target market for such products, but they still appreciated the beautiful design.

The price tag of Woolies Maxhosa bottle.

Mzansi reacts to Woolies bottle

Social media users shared their thoughts on X user @ManqobaMbuli_'s post, stating:

@Zah_Zungu wrote:

"Cheaper than Stanley 🤷🏾‍♀️."

@ManqobaMbuli_ commented:

"I agree, beautiful designs, but this is insane, ngeke no South African in their right mind has the money for this."

@ManqobaMbuli_ added:

"They must know their target market very well."

@sjsiluma shared:

"My R20 one does the same job... I'm not the target market... Beautiful though."

@Toff0lux stated:

"Carrol Boyes is R699, and Le Creuset is R799, so this is not badly priced."

@pietmashika wrote:

"I have accepted a long time ago that I'm not the target market, ya Maxhosa."

@KGcolotela said:

"Honestly, this water bottle is to make a statement in the boardroom 🤞🏽😂."

@King_Jasper_ commented:

"Folks will say that the price is crazy, but they have 3 Stanley cups and all of them have their own small bags and iPhones. I can't take y'all seriously."

Maxhosa bottle features explained

According to the Woolworths website, the Maxhosa 946ml stainless steel bottle is designed with double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for 12 hours or hot for 6 hours. The bottle is part of the Heritage Collection, which, as the promotional content says, is rooted in culture and craftsmanship and designed exclusively for Woolworths.

View the X post below:

