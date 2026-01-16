South Africans reflected on the 36th anniversary of the deaths of alleged serial killers Gert van Rooyen and Joey Haarhoff, whose crimes remain unresolved

The disappearances of six young girls between 1988 and 1989 continue to haunt families, with the case still officially open decades later

A Facebook tribute by Pixie Pink - Victims' Advocate, reignited public discussion, memories, and calls for justice

South Africans marked the 36th anniversary of the death of alleged serial killer Gert van Rooyen and his accomplice, Joey Haarhoff, whose murder on 16 January 1990 shocked the nation and left grieving families with unanswered questions.

Van Rooyen and Haarhoff are believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping, sexual assault, and possible murder of six young girls between 1988 and 1989. The victims, Tracy-Lee Scott Crossley, who was 14, Fiona Harvey, 12, Joan Horn, 12, Anne-Marie Wapenaar, 12, Odette Boucher, 11, and Yolande Wessels, 13, were never found, and their disappearances remain unresolved.

A Facebook post by Pixie Pink - Victims' Advocate commemorated the anniversary and highlighted the enduring impact of the case on the victims’ families. Tracy-Lee’s brother, Mark Scott Crossley, recounted the trauma he experienced following her disappearance.

He was only 21 when Tracy-Lee vanished after he had declined her request to walk to a nearby shopping centre. Mark revealed that the family never stopped grieving and that he blamed himself for her disappearance. He later faced serious personal struggles and is currently serving time in prison.

Despite decades passing, the case remains open. Authorities have investigated countless tip-offs over the years, but the fate of the six girls continues to elude resolution. The case has been described as one of South Africa’s most mysterious and haunting unsolved crimes.

Tributes poured in online as the anniversary was observed, with many remembering the young victims and reflecting on the long-lasting pain their families have endured. The post concluded with a heartfelt message:

"The girls will never be forgotten. Our sincerest condolences to the parents, families, and friends. The pain they carry is too big to comprehend."

SA remembers the 36th death anniversary of the alleged serial killers

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Marna Buys said:

"I'll always remember these cases. Their poster was on every bus we took to get home and to school. We were SO on alert for anyone suspicious coming our way. Till today, I still have pepperspray in my bag to 'defend' myself against any kidnapping."

Odette Olivier wrote:

"I was involved with him and was going to visit him. Thank the Lord my dad forbade me from taking my daughter, Lyzanne, who was 3 at that time, with me. So I stayed."

Herman Van Der Elst shared:

"He was a builder at that time. I always wondered whether they checked all the building projects and sites where he was involved at the time."

Craig Daniel Gabriel expressed:

I followed this case. One girl did escape… feel for the families. There is definitely more to this untold mystery."

Lisa Jane Scott commented:

"Those girls' names are etched into my memory so tragically."

Take a look at the post below:

