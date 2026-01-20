A video of learners having their braids cut at school sparked national debate on social media

The incident reignited discussions on cultural sensitivity, religious rights, and hairstyle policies in South African schools

Public reactions were mixed, with some supporting the school rules while others criticised the approach

A disturbing video has sparked outrage and debate across South Africa, showing educators cutting the braids of learners on school grounds.

The incident has raised concerns about cultural sensitivity, religious tolerance, and the rights of students, and has reignited debates around hairstyle policies in South African schools.

The footage, which surfaced on social media on 19 January 2026, shows several students standing quietly as school staff cut their braids, leaving many viewers shocked and divided in their opinions.

In the video that was posted by social media user k.yl_o4 on Instagram, the learners can be seen on the school premises while educators meticulously cut their braids, reportedly citing adherence to school rules.

Some viewers expressed outrage, arguing that such practices violate personal expression, cultural identity and religious stances, particularly for those from the Nazareth Baptist Church, also known as the Shembe Church, which has long advocated for the right to wear traditional attire and hairstyles, including braids, as part of their religious practices.

While others supported the school, claiming that rules are meant to be followed. The school in question has yet to release an official statement regarding the viral video. Meanwhile, social media continues to buzz with opinions, personal anecdotes, and debates about the balance between maintaining school discipline and respecting learners’ cultural identities.

This is the second video going viral, as another school was also filmed cutting pupils' braids, and it was shared on X, where it went viral online.

Mzansi reacts to pupils’ braids being cut off in SA schools

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the educators’ actions towards the learners’ hair in schools, saying:

Notreally Junior said:

"Yes, this is good, discipline starts here, the moment they are able to follow basic rules, they will be able to respect teachers and see that learning isn't bad or whatever."

Shukurahquadri wrote:

"I love this😂."

Lincoln Douglas25 stated:

"Limpopo had a 0% pass rate, and you worried about hair😂."

Jvnexxist replied:

"This is how problems start. First it's the hair, then makeup, before you know it, they want to back chat and act like they are peers with the teachers. Come the end of the year, they get 0% like that school in Limpopo. Big ups to the teachers for nipping it in the bud."

9slobby simply said:

"Time that can be used for teaching is being used on cutting people's hair."

Starla commented:

"No, this is dumb. What's hair supposed to do with teaching hlee🤦‍♀️."

