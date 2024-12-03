A young Kenyan woman showed TikTok users the knotless braids she didn't ask her hairstylist's for

The braids appeared to be incomplete, as the hairstylist seemed to stop braiding half the length of the fibre

Many social media users made humorous comments and shared their thoughts about the hairstyle

People had questions after seeing a woman's botched knotless braids. Images: @uhhitsvia

Source: Instagram

Many enjoy experimenting with different hairstyles, trusting their hairstylists to deliver stunning results that match their vision. However, one woman showed her botched hairstyle, leaving viewers puzzled and humoured.

Knotless braids fail

Kenyan TikTok user Via, who uses the handle @uhhitsvia, shared a video showing app users that she asked for knotless braids but got something completely different. The braids seemed incomplete as there was still fibre left to braid.

Fortunately, the young woman took the mistake with a pinch of salt, unlike one South African woman who teared up after seeing her botched hairstyle.

Via wrote in her post's caption:

"I had to pause the French curls and save it."

Watch the video below:

Knotless braids confuse the internet

Hundreds of curious social media users rushed to the woman's comment section with questions and thoughts about the botched hairstyle. Fortunately, the woman didn't face absolute ridicule like one woman who went viral for her sew-in nightmare.

@_mwilaaa jokingly asked:

"Were you unconscious when braiding?"

@purple.peaches.13 shared their opinion about the hairstyle:

"They did knotless but just added too much hair."

@hopey003 added with humour:

"Those are not knotless but knotmore."

@kagii.s asked the young woman:

"No, because you kept quiet and paid, sana?"

@b._.iminathi advised the TTikTokker:

"Learn to speak up in the salon. It's worth it, my girl."

A disappointed @bhdindvrisggh wrote in the post's comment section:

"You had hundreds of chances to make them stop."

@kudah00 shared with the woman:

"Yours is better. You should see mine. I cried when I got home."

Man upset over R800 botched braids

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who called out a hairstylist for messing up a person's knotless braids, which cost them R800.

Qualified artist and creative hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane spoke to Briefly News about the top-trending protective hairstyles that were in season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News