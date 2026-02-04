"I Trusted Him Too Much", Blind Man Was Robbed Of R421k RAF Payout By His Cousin
- Thabo Khoza, a partially blind and disabled Soweto resident, received a long-awaited R421,000 Road Accident Fund payout in March 2025 after a devastating 2019 car accident, but his cousin allegedly drained the entire amount
- The cousin, Samukelo, reportedly used the stolen funds to purchase a second-hand BMW, host an extravagant birthday party for his child, and extend his mother's house
- Khoza, who trusted his cousin to assist with mobility and banking due to his visual impairment and other disabilities, discovered the theft days later with help from his brother
A story covered by Sowetan on 3 February 2026 has left Mzansi in absolute shock after a partially blind man was robbed of his Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout by his own cousin.
Thabo Khoza, who hails from Soweto, endured profound hardship following a 2019 accident where he sustained severe injuries while crossing the street to sell food to schoolchildren.
The crash resulted in a broken leg, partial blindness, hearing loss, and persistent headaches that demand regular medical attention.
Once an independent street vendor, Khoza now relies heavily on social grants and family support for basic needs. His disabilities make everyday tasks challenging, including navigating digital banking independently.
He depended on relatives like his cousin Samukelo for help with ATM withdrawals, often sharing his PIN aloud, and even setting up his Capitec Bank app.
The RAF payout represented a rare chance for financial relief and medical stability after years of waiting, but the betrayal shattered that hope and deepened his vulnerability.
The publication posted the story, with a video of their interview with Khoza on their Facebook platform.
Watch the video in the post below:
The alleged theft unfolded rapidly
According to Sowetan, RAF deposited the R421,000 into Khoza's Capitec account in three tranches on March 25, 2025. Khoza remained unaware of the deposit initially.
The very next day, Samukelo allegedly accessed the banking app on Khoza's phone and executed three transfers to his own account: R20,000, R350,000, and R25,000.
Capitec Bank later confirmed the transactions occurred using valid credentials, including biometric facial recognition, which classified the matter as a civil dispute rather than system fraud.
Khoza only noticed the missing funds three days later when he checked his balance with assistance from his brother, Welcome Ndou. Confronted, Samukelo denied responsibility and fabricated a story about winning the money through sports betting.
The family is left devastated as the cousin goes on a spending spree
Welcome Ndou described the heartbreak of seeing his brother robbed of funds meant for survival and healthcare.
Within a short time, Samukelo allegedly splurged on luxury items and family celebrations. Khoza expressed deep betrayal, saying that he had trusted his cousin too much because he would assist him to get around because of his blindness.
Sowetan reported that the incident left Khoza without resources to cover doctor visits or medications, forcing greater dependence on his already strained family.
