SA Cracks Up Over Bad Bunny vs Bunny Chow Meme After Super Bowl 2026 Halftime
SA Cracks Up Over Bad Bunny vs Bunny Chow Meme After Super Bowl 2026 Halftime

by  Johana Mukandila
  • South Africans engaged online with a humorous meme connecting pop culture and local cuisine
  • Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance drew massive global viewership and media attention
  • The meme sparked playful reactions, comments, and discussions across social media platforms in South Africa

South Africans have been laughing at a quirky social media meme tying pop culture to local taste after the 2026 Super Bowl attracted global attention.

Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show.
Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show. Image: Kevin C.Cox
The joke originated when a person shared a split image online showing the Puerto Rican rapper and singer, Bad Bunny, who was also the headline performer at the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. Next to his picture was a photo of a bunny chow, a beloved South African fast food dish.

The caption implied that locals would choose a bunny chow over Bad Bunny, prompting mixed reactions along with laughter, likes and shares on Reddit, where it was shared by user R/southafrica on 9 February 2026.

Bad Bunny, the Grammy Award winner, headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on 8 February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Known for his genre‑defying music and vibrant stage presence, he became the first solo Latin artist to perform almost entirely in Spanish at the event.

His set featured hits like Tití Me Preguntó, Yo Perreo Sola and DtMF, and included surprise appearances from the likes of Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ricky Martin and Jessica Alba, bringing a mix of culture and energy to the iconic platform.

The performance drew massive global interest, with the halftime show reportedly reaching well over 130 million viewers and causing spikes in Bad Bunny’s streaming numbers worldwide.

Back in South Africa, the meme captured the country’s playful spirit. Comments ranged from jokes about preferring a bunny chow, a hollowed‑out loaf of bread filled with curry, to humorous reflections on how global happenings intersect with everyday life.

The light‑hearted comparison quickly became a talking point on local timelines, with many South Africans tagging friends and sharing the image, mixing Super Bowl buzz with a uniquely South African cultural reference.

Take a look at the post.

South Africans react to Bad Bunny meme

The online community of South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Sorry-Grocery-8999 said:

"Lekker bunny."

Oopsy-daisy6837 wrote:

"South Africans don't wanna be left out."

BackgroundGingerNo4 stated:

"Edit. With all due respect. Bad Bunny is a snack."

Far-Alternative-8304 commented:

"I never got why people love soggy bread."
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga performed at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show.
Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga performed at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show. Image: Kevin C.Cox
