Couple Weds Live During Bad Bunny's Epic 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny delivered a historic 13-minute Apple Music Super Bowl LX halftime performance at Levi's Stadium
- In a stunning twist, a real-life couple exchanged vows onstage mid-performance, sealing their marriage with a kiss and cutting a celebratory cake
- The bride and groom, who had originally invited Bad Bunny to perform at their wedding but faced scheduling conflicts, received a once-in-a-lifetime offer from the artist to tie the knot during his show
Bad Bunny took over the Super Bowl halftime spotlight with a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican culture, blending high-energy choreography, storytelling, and subtle political messages into his set.
He performed hits in Spanish throughout, drawing massive cheers from the crowd of about 70,000 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The event took place on February 8, 2026.
Guests like Lady Gaga joined for a salsa-infused rendition of "Die With a Smile," while Ricky Martin added to the festive vibe. The production, backed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, was praised for its depth, joy, and cultural pride, with many calling it one of the most meaningful halftime shows ever.
A real wedding steals the spotlight mid-show
Around five minutes into the performance, the scene shifted to a full wedding ceremony on the field.
An officiant led the couple through their vows as dancers and musicians surrounded them in white attire. The pair shared a joyful kiss after being pronounced married, then cut into a tiered cake amid cheers.
What appeared theatrical turned out to be authentic, confirmed by Bad Bunny's representatives. The artist had flipped their original invitation, unable to attend their planned wedding, and rather invited them to make it part of his Super Bowl moment instead.
The couple opens up about a dream-come-true experience
The newlyweds, identified as Eleisa "Elli" Aparico and Thomas "Tommy" Wolter, described the event as "amazing" and "unforgettable" in social media posts, expressing gratitude for the surreal opportunity.
Surrounded by family, friends, and a massive live audience, they experienced engagement, vows, and a mini reception all within minutes.
Bad Bunny danced alongside them and signed as a witness, adding a personal touch to the legal union. Repeated camera focus on the ceremony served as a clue that it was genuine rather than scripted. The moment resonated deeply, blending romance with the high-stakes energy of the Super Bowl.
