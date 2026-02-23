A content creator left social media stunned after showcasing jaw-dropping tables that look like a never-ending hole

The video was shared on Instagram, where it left thousands of viewers debating about the futuristic DIY design

Social media users responded with mixed reactions, with some loving the innovation and others expressing that it

A new bottomless table design went viral for looking like a never-ending hole in the floor. Image: @lindo_dubs

A social media influencer who is popular for sharing clever life and business ideas shared a video of decorative items that can be easily made at home.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @lindo_dubs in February 2026, where it went viral after the user shared a look at the ‘endless hole’ table trend.

According to the creator, traditional decor has become a bit boring, but the infinity tables are making everyone stop and stare. Some people are said to be making thousands by selling the custom designs. The secret to the bottomless look is a clever DIY trick involving mirrors and lights.

How to create the endless table design from home

To pull it off, Instagram user @lindo_dubs advises starting with a cube-shaped wooden box and placing a mirror at the very bottom. The inside walls are then covered with decorative wallpaper. For the "endless" effect, a small ladder or staircase-shaped prop is placed inside, and LED strip lights are installed around the inner edges. The real magic happens when a two-way semi-transparent mirror is added on top. Once the lights go on, the inside reflection creates an illusion of a bottomless hole that looks like it drops forever.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA discusses the table invention

The clip garnered 7.5M views with nearly 1.7K comments from viewers who shared divided views. Many praised the innovation as futuristic and artistic, showing an interest in owning one of the designs. Some admitted that while the table is beautiful, it gives them anxiety, and they would be too scared to even look at it. Others who loved it but weren't DIY experts commented that they’d rather just buy a ready-made version than try to figure out the mirror magic themselves.

While some viewers were ready to buy the tables, others said the bottomless look gives them anxiety. Image: Ketut Subayinto

User @oliviamichaelcollections commented:

"Completely mesmerising and unique. Love it."

User @ayoka_dfarmer asked:

"Very beautiful, how does one add a switch? I'm sure it needs electricity."

User @atlantadrumacademy added:

"No, bro, don't tell me how to build it. You build it for me, and I'll pay you 😂."

User @rukabakes said:

"Smart but scary to me, can't have that in my home."

User @marywilson89267 commented:

"I love it too, but it's kind of making me feel sick right now. I don't know if this is good for people who have vertigo like myself."

User @findmello joked:

"Don't stare into it at 3 am for more than 10 minutes. You might invite something into your house 🤫."

