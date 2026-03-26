Yuji Beleza told a Swazi man in Istanbul he could speak IsiSwati and then tried to prove himself right in front of the camera

Sanele, the Swazi man, works at Dublin Airport in Ireland and is fluent in Zulu, Xhosa and siSwati, which made him one of the toughest audiences Beleza has ever faced

Beleza has built a following of over 6,7 million people on Instagram by greeting complete strangers around the world in their own languages

A man from eSwatini never expected to hear his language on the streets of Turkey, and he was left totally stunned.

Yuji Beleza interacting with Sanele in Instanbul. Images: Yuji Beleza

Source: Instagram

Japanese-Irish content creator Yuji Beleza found Sanele, a Swazi national, in Taksim, Istanbul on 1 March 2026. Beleza told Sanele he could speak his language and then tried to prove it. What came out of his mouth had Sanele equal parts stunned but somewhat impressed.

The moment Sanele said he was Swazi, Beleza went straight into SiSwati. He fumbled through the words with the confidence of someone who knew just enough to be brave. Sanele, who works at Dublin Airport in Ireland, stared at him in genuine disbelief. The shock faded fast, and the laughter took over as Beleza stumbled through every phrase like a toddler attempting to talk.

A language legend meets his match

Beleza has spent years building a following by greeting people in their own mother tongue. He randomly walks up to strangers, asks where they are from and responds in their language. He has grown to over 6.7 million followers on Instagram doing exactly this around the world.

Sanele told Beleza he is fluent in Zulu, Xhosa and siSwati, which made him a tough audience for any beginner. Those three Nguni languages share roots but differ. He also claimed that eSwatini is the most beautiful country anyone could ever hope to visit.

eSwatini pride is not something Swazis take lightly

The small landlocked kingdom sits between Mzansi and Mozambique and carries an outsized sense of pride. SiSwati is one of the country’s two official languages alongside English and holds cultural weight. The language is tied to royal traditions and a national identity that has remained strong for generations.

See the interaction in the Instagram clip here:

Social media reacts to the interaction

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@dj.blackarot commented:

“This is one of the best interactions I have ever seen in this channel.”

@nwn_de_great said:

“Bro was like, wait a minute, who are you?😂”

@sisusadlamini highlighted:

“Finally, as Swazi people, we are represented. Thank you, Sanele.”

@_rsullivan noted:

“When he speaks IsiSwati, it just sounds royal. I don’t know how to describe it.”

@chris_malloy_yarning commented:

“It is beautiful to see his eyes light up when he hears you speak. 👏”

@ini_wock commented:

“The guy is not lying. The most beautiful country you have ever seen and the most beautiful people you will ever meet. 🫶🏻❤️”

A picture of Yuji Beleza that he uses as a profile picture across his social media accounts. Image: Yuji Beleza

Source: Instagram

More articles involving eSwatini

Briefly News previously reported that an American streamer shared a video of IShowSpeed meeting a young woman in eSwatini.

previously reported that an American streamer shared a video of IShowSpeed meeting a young woman in eSwatini. A group of Eswatini men were spotted learning traditional Zulu dance moves from a black woman instructor at the MTN Bushfire Festival, eagerly embracing the cultural experience.

Eswatini police expressed concern over suspects fleeing to their country after committing crimes.

Source: Briefly News