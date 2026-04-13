A Nigerian woman toured a one-bedroom Pretoria apartment for R8k a month and told her followers that South Africa simply cannot be ignored when it comes to value for money

The Blyde estate in Pretoria East sits on a man-made crystal lagoon and offers residents a gym, spa, cinema, clinic, supermarket and fibre internet all in one place

Social media users flooded the comments after the woman openly compared Pretoria apartment living to what Lagos charges for far less in return

A Nigerian woman caused quite the stir online after touring a Pretoria apartment. She declared that South Africa might just be a smarter move than Nigeria.

Adenike Daramola J. posing for pictures. Image: Adenike Daramola J.

Source: Instagram

Adenike Daramola posted a video on 18 January 2026 on Instagram showing the unit. The one-bedroom apartment at The Blyde in Pretoria East goes for $500 a month. That works out to roughly R8 000, and it left social media users with a lot to say.

Daramola was already in Pretoria when she stumbled upon the apartment at MINT Resorts, The Blyde. The lifestyle estate is tucked inside Willow Park Manor in Pretoria East. She filmed herself walking through the unit and comparing it to what Lagos demands. She spoke to her followers about whether South Africa should replace Brazil, which is her ideal destination, on the list.

R8k and a beach in Pretoria

The Blyde sits on a crystal lagoon that doubles as a man-made beach. The lifestyle centre on the estate includes a gym, spa, restaurant, cinema and game room. There is also a supermarket, Laundromat, clinic and fibre internet all on the premises. Daramola called out the fibre internet specifically as a big win for remote workers. The apartment itself comes with a fridge, washing machine, wardrobe and a full bathroom.

See the apartment tour in the Instagram clip here.

Social media reacts to the apartment review

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post.

@ashandyi commented:

“I used to live in South Africa, and I truly miss that beautiful country. It’s a place where you can live, both as a foreigner and a local at the same time. Its facilities are comparable to those in Western countries, and labour is relatively affordable.”

@musicmagnate

“I lived in South Africa for 6 years, and I won’t lie, I miss SA so much. I lived close to Fourways and Sandton Mall. You can’t beat SA! I love it for you guys! ❤️”

@iamisabellefranklin

“Per month, it’s too much. Nigeria is better. Those facilities can be found in new houses too, except the WiFi. Which isn’t an issue. 500 dollars is too much.”

@wizygbe

“Move to Brazil. Closer to your final destination and safer than South Africa. South Africa can be unpredictable for Nigerians.”

@ghartproperty_realtors

“With the swimming pool and beach, it's worth it.”

Adenike Daramola J. and her partner. Image: Adenike Daramola J.

Source: Instagram

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Briefly News previously reported that a Pretoria couple made the bold decision to purchase an entire apartment without ever stepping inside or viewing it in person before signing.

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Source: Briefly News