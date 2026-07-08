Mosa Mokalobe, a 16-year-old from Kroonstad, is heading to Brazil to represent Mzansi

She earned her spot through the AFS Intercultural Programs after researching food security topics

Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae praised the teenager and wished her a bright future

A duplicate picture of young Mosa Mokalobe. Images: Free State World

Source: Facebook

A 16-year-old girl from Kroonstad has made Mzansi proud with a trip to Brazil. Mosa Mokalobe will represent South Africa and Free State at the AFS Intercultural Programs. Free State World shared the news on Facebook on 7 July 2026.

From Kroonstad to Brazil

Mosa is a pupil at Trio High School in Kroonstad, in the Free State. The AFS Intercultural Programs give young people a chance to learn across cultures. The initiative helps students build skills for creating a more peaceful world. Mosa chose to focus her research on three important global issues. These include Zero Hunger, Responsible Consumption, and Good Health and Well-Being.

Her passion for agriculture shaped her choice of research topics this year. Mosa believes backyard farming can help families improve their food security. She has gained hands-on experience working on her own family’s farm.

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Beyond agriculture, Mosa has also shown talent in a different field. She represented the Free State at the SA Junior Closed Chess Championships. Mosa has not yet settled on one specific future career path. She has expressed interest in becoming a Chartered Accountant or Actuary.

According to Free State World, Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae congratulated Mosa on her achievement this week. The premier said she was confident Mosa would represent the province well. South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of pride and support.

Many praised her for promoting agriculture and encouraging other young girls to farm. Others wished her luck and said she was putting Kroonstad on the map. Several commenters called her an inspiration for the next generation of South Africans.

Mosa’s journey shows how young South Africans can shine on a global stage. Her focus on food security reflects real challenges facing many communities right now. South Africans continue to celebrate her achievement and look forward to her return.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News