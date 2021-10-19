A young lady who goes by @lifeofdebby1 on Twitter recently shared a short yet extremely heartbreaking post to the bird app

According to Debby, her boyfriend of five years is now set to marry someone he's known for just six months

Social media users were once again divided on the matter, with some sharing advice and others blaming the heartbroken lady

Relationships are tough but finding out that your man of five years is marrying someone he met six months ago, that's a whole new playing field. Twitter user @lifeofdebby1 (Debby) posted her heartbreak on the TL after finding the above out.

It seems as though many social media users sympathised with Debby as they shared their own stories as well as pieces of advice. Others took time out to question Debby by bringing up old tweets.

A social media user recently revealed that her boyfriend of five years is marrying a woman he's known for just six months. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Debby's post garnered almost 50 000 likes at the time of Briefly News' viewing.

Social media users flock to Debby's replies section to share their opinions on the matter

@manxovati said:

"Sorry, my sister, I did this too. I left a relationship of 6 years, then I met someone, a good friend in December 2020, then again on my birthday in August 2021. Today she is going to be my makoti. We have various reasons for doing this as men."

@SIMON_Ramz shared:

"He gave you 5 years to prove yourself and you failed. Someone did it in 6 months."

@Triciakoki asked:

"Girl why would you stay with someone for so many years without a sign of marriage? Two years is enough."

@JoanneNkosi responded with:

"As women, we should learn not to hold on to the (duration) of the relationship rather check the (fruits) of the relationship. I’m sorry to hear that sis. I pray that God blesses you with someone that truly loves and respects you."

Bae got married to someone else, trending hashtag reveal Saffas' heartbreaking relationship stories

Previously, Briefly News reported that a trending hashtag on Twitter offered some insight into how it feels when the person you're dating marries someone else.

#MyPersonGotMarriedKaWeekend shows how heartbreaking the situation can be as people share their personal stories of tragedy and healing. A Twitter user who goes by the handle @tboseZA opened the conversation further by asking:

"How did you find out? Do you want an explanation?"

Saffas from all over country responded in various ways, many showing raw emotions, others trying to rationalise the situation and some using humour to hide the pain.

