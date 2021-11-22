A judge has ruled in favour of a mother who wishes to relocate to New Zealand with her daughter after the father opposed it

The mother is married and has a four-month-old baby with another father, while the father of her daughter did not want his child to leave SA

The judge ruled that New Zealand's education, healthcare, security and the lower unemployment rate will be best for the daughter

Judge Fiona Dippenaar has ruled against a father who sought to halt his daughter's emigration to New Zealand with her mother. According to Judge Dippenaar, it was in the child's best interests to emigrate as her mother had been her primary caregiver since she was born.

The mother is married to someone else with whom she shares a four-month-old baby. She is a qualified clinical psychologist who found work in Auckland, New Zealand. The father opposed the emigration due to the possibility of it prejudicing his relationship with his child.

Judge Dippenaar, presiding at the South Gauteng High Court, stated that the father's application lacked merit. She revealed that he had not put up any primary facts that would justify his opposition.

A local mom has won the right to move to New Zealand with her daughter after the child's father opposed it. Image: Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to IOL, Judge Dippenaar made mention of the mother relocating to pursue a new life in a secure location that provides free healthcare programmes and education and also has a lower unemployment rate than SA.

She added that it was up to the respondent to reduce prejudice between the child and her father by negotiating access to each other on a day-to-day basis through virtual means.

Read some of our readers responses below:

Read some of our readers responses below:

Louise van Schalkwyk wrote:

"Debatable if it's better for a child in NZ, seeing NZ has one of the highest teen suicide statistics in the world..."

Sophie Ngidi believes:

"Most biological fathers neglect the children, especially once the relationship is over."

Spha Kunene said:

"Courts are doing everything to strip kids away from their fathers. The law is always against men in South Africa. Apparently, men have no rights."

Cathrynne Friedenthal Moyes commented:

"Absolutely. It is selfish of the father to try and keep his daughter in South Africa."

Tarirai Zhemilino wants to know:

"If the roles had been changed, will the judge uprooted the child from the mother's care in favour of the green pastures if the father was relocating to the same destination?"

Louraine Modise added:

"A lot of children are doing well without their biological father."

