Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ shared an alleged job posting from a popular supermarket chain and Mzansi has called them out for ripping off the poor

The alleged posting with the exact branding label of a known supermarket chain states that it's looking for two trolley porters who will be paid R60 a day

Peeps were utterly disgusted with the supermarket chain and even used profanity to express their point about exploitation of the vulnerable and needy

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A pic of an alleged job has gone viral and Mzansi says its an insult. Image: @Ndi_Muvenda_ / Twitter and Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A pic of an alleged job ad has gone viral and peeps are calling it an exploitation of the poor.

South Africans are up in arms about an alleged job notice posted by a popular national supermarket chain that advertised openings for two trolley porters at a daily rate of R60.

The ad continues to dish out a litany of other duties as well as allegedly requesting prospective employees to work “under pressure” during a nine-hour shift.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ posted a snap of the alleged job application which has left Saffas boiling over with anger. He captioned the post of the alleged job ad:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“This is an insult. No one deserves to earn R60. That trolley job is too much.”

@dustyzee1 said:

“But influencers get R100 per day on a promo Mos. Nna I rather push a trolley and get tips of R100 and walk away with R160.”

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

“This is an insult. No one deserves to earn R60. That trolley job is too much.”

@BuchoPontsho said:

“Mxm ae they take advantage of us black people, they know we are poor but this.”

@LOZAAH said:

“Exploitation at its highest level.”

@nonyana_mabefo said:

“I honestly see a job opportunity here.”

@R_nematswerani calculated the hourly rate:

“R6.66 per hour madoda.”

@ThabangC_Sebata reacted:

“The struggle of a black man.”

@Thapz__ said:

“Work under pressure and 9 hours for R60.”

@Gqebzit said:

“Our brothers will gladly accept this, not us. R60, 9hrs a day =R6.66c an hour, Nonsense!!!”

@bucie_SZ reacted:

“That R60 finishes on transport and lunch: R20 taxi going + R20 return + R20 Amathambo ne pap for lunch= R60.”

Fact check: 3 popular job advertisements revealed to be fake

Previously, Briefly News wrote about millions of South Africans who are currently unemployed and citizens are doing their best to cope in a difficult economic climate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hard at work trying to attract investment in the hopes of stimulating growth.

Meanwhile, citizens are falling prey to scams and criminals have seized the opportunity to lure in desperate individuals.

Source: Briefly News