A 28-second video of an Audi RS3 pulling a long-distance truck out of snow has gone viral on Twitter

Twitter users and petrol heads jumped at the chance to offer up their two-cents on the situation with scores of peeps reacting

@sandsoncars had to field many questions posed by users wanting to know if the cars transmission would cease if it continued to do that

A video clip of an Audi towing a truck has gone viral on social media. Image: @sandsoncars/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A social media video of an Audi pulling a massive truck through heaps of snow has gone viral.

In the 28-second video posted by @sandsoncars an Audi RS3 is seen dragging a huge truck through the snow; its powerful engine revving all the way.

Twitter user @sandsoncars posted the video along with the caption:

“Did you know that an Audi RS3 can be used to tow trucks #VrrphaaTuesday

@gmancarreviews #GCR.”

Twitter users went wild over the video and quickly commented on the post.

@awwal125 said:

“Quattro.”

@KweziDano said:

“Impressive.”

@Boss__Em said:

“They laughed when someone in CT tried to tow his boat out but I guess that was because it wasn’t an RS3 perhaps it was S3.”

@king_meezy10 said:

“Shortening the life of the car's transmission in the process.”

@Dazabu_ said:

“Couldn’t pull the boat out of the CPT beaches though.”

@teekay10107 added:

“That guy who tried to pull his boat out of a dam mustn’t see this.”

@Thori_Tk said:

“Doesn't it hurt the pressure plate?”

@ngwako_SM reacted:

“Quattro system any day every day @AudiOfficial @audisouthafrica.”

Source: Briefly News