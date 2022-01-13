A doting mother took to Facebook's #imstaying group to thank a female police officer who saved her and son from a life on the streets

Melissa Du Plessis said she was thrown out of her place during lockdown and that the cop helped her by paying her rent

South Africans hearts melted at the heart-wrenching tale of kindness and upliftment and praised the cop

Melissa Du Plessis and her son were living on the streets when a female police officer took them under her wing. Image: Melissa Du Plessis/ Facebook

A destitute mother has gone onto Facebook to thank a woman who helped her rise up from being homeless.

Melissa Du Plessis wrote on Facebook’s #imstayinggroup that she was loitering the streets with her son due to lockdown when she was given a helping hand by the lady cop.

Du Plessis wrote:

“I was the lady who wrote how my landlord kicked me out and then I was sitting on the street with my son, because of lockdown in April we weren't allowed on the street and a police lady Edwina came and took us home even paid for my rent.”

Du Plessis could not thank the policewoman enough and wrote:

“Today I have started at a new job a permanent position and I am still doing a nurses course part-time.”

Saffas online were quick to applaud the woman's heart-warming story.

Sonja de Villiers said:

“Well done for you to keep going embracing the help that you got, I wish you all of the best, and when you become a nursing practitioner always remember the kindness that was shown to you and care for your patients with your heart, knowledge, empathy, regardless of their colour. God bless you and always be true to the nursing oath.”

Barbara Aidoo reacted:

“Our God is a Provider and have seen your heart and have heard your prayers. He will always connect us to the right people at the right place. never late. always on time. Congratulations. Stay safe and blessed

Trudy Neumann added:

“There are still wonderful people in our country. God bless those who have helped and who have stood beside you giving you a hand up. Our God is an awesome God. Now you to go and be the blessing you can be to others.”

Sannie Matthee reacted:

“So glad for you. I wish you all the best for the future. The people that helped you will be blessed.”

Ricky Gopal said:

“Well done, glad things are getting better! Thanks to the people that assisted to get you to where you are now. Keep the faith.”

Wilma van Rensburg added:

“Fantastic. It should be a lesson for everyone. Do not try to change the world, make a difference in one person's life.”

Denise Jones said:

“An absolutely heartwarming story of determination and support. God bless you.”

Shameez Meyer added:

“This is so amazing. May the Almighty bless everyone who supports you and all of the best for your future. God is good.”

