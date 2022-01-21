Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has released the annual matric results and peeps online are elated for Mzansi's youngsters

Motshekga announced this year’s overall matric pass rate was 76.4%, a 0.2% increase from the previous year

Saffas went onto social media to applaud the matrics for their hard work, especially as the country is still gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic

Matrics countrywide have received their results and South Africans have gone online to praise them. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Despite facing a multitude of challenges, the matric class of 2021 has come out smelling like roses. Twitter users have praised many of Mzansi’s bright boffins using the hashtag, #Matric2021.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced this week that the overall matric pass rate for the class of 2021 is 76.4%.

The Department of Basic Education @DBE_SA tweeted:

“The #MatricClassof2021 pass rate is 76.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2020.”

@DBE_SA informed matrics where they could get their full results:

“Today the #MatricClassof2021 receive their individual statement of #matricresults2021. Candidates may fetch their results from their schools/examination centres where they sat for the exams.”

Twitter users were quick to praise the bright sparks.

@Diegochuene said:

“Hit like if you you're happy for him #Classof2021.”

@MyVenda said:

“Congratulations to Maluta Nolwande Netshipale of Curro who got 7 distinctions. #ClassOf2021 . #MyVenda.”

@StDavids_Marist wrote:

“Celebrating hard work and perseverance! We are very proud of our matric #Classof2021 for excelling in the IEB NSC examinations. St David’s Marist Inanda achieved a 100% pass rate, with a 94% bachelor’s degree pass rate.”

@Thapz__ congratulated a family member:

“Congratulations to my niece. You did it Raising hands all the sleepless nights paid off Clinking glasses #Classof2021.”

@tee_crespo applauded a young man:

“You can still make it even when raised by a single parent . Very Proud of my brother. #Classof2021 #MatricResults.”

@gugulonke reacted:

“Bachelor degree cried my self to sleep cause I got 2 distinctions but it's fine cause the rest are level 6s, something to be grateful for now can someone #Classof2021.”

In previous years, matric results were widely available with students identified through their ID numbers or exam numbers.

