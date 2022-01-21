Motivational speaker Thandy Matlaila took to Twitter to gush about her youngest son’s amazing matric pass

Matlaila posted three photos along with an inspiring caption to Twitter and peeps have applauded the achievement

Before getting her son Thabang Matlaila’s matric results, she had been quite nervous, but that soon dissipated when she learned that he would now be able to attend university

Media personality Thandy Matlaila took to Twitter to share the news that her son had passed matric with flying colours and Mzansi has praised her excellent parenting skills.

In the post, @thandymatlaila said her son, Grade 12 pupil Thabang Matlaila, clinched a bachelor’s pass along with two distinctions which will enable his entry into a university.

In a previous post, @thandymatlaila expressed her anxiety before receiving her son’s results.

“Our last born is getting his matric results at midnight, I’m so anxious. How & when did we get here? He was in nursery yesterday.”

@thandymatlaila posted a pic of her son Thabang along with the caption:

“Please say good morning to our Bachelor’s Degree Matriculant of 2021 with 2 distinctions. #ThabangMatlaila #MatricResults #Classof2021”

Twitter users are blown away by the dedication shown by her son and the devotion she has shown as a mother.

@KeaMotlokwa reacted:

“Congratulations to my fave! I am so proud of him.”

@salaminaM said:

“Congratulations to him.”

@thandymatlaila said:

“Thank you, my lady love.”

@thandymatlaila said:

“Thank you for him.”

@CodyThe1st_ said:

“Sacred heart ? Nice congratulations.”

@Djyme said:

“Yeeeesss Congratulations to Thabang.”

@leigh89495495 said:

“Well done Mamma.”

@thandymatlaila thanked peeps for showering them with love:

“Well, him, not me. And thank you on his behalf.”

@SkhuraMasilela said:

“Well done to the young man.”

Young mom gives birth and passes matric: “We did it for you”

Previously, Briefly News wrote about Waseema de Jager, who was one of the bright sparks at Crestway Senior Secondary School in Cape Town. However, she fell pregnant in 2017 while in Grade 11.

Her parents were extremely disappointed when she broke the news to them. De Jager’s teachers and principal were in shock as well due to her being a top student.

A challenging 2018 loomed with the birth of her son but she was determined to soldier on and continue with matric.

