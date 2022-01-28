Global site navigation

Slay Queen Has Dates Queueing Around the Block After Self Love Post Goes Viral
Family & Relationships

Slay Queen Has Dates Queueing Around the Block After Self Love Post Goes Viral

by  Mika Williams
  • A Pretoria lady has taken to Twitter to celebrate herself for the determination shown in building the life of her dreams.
  • The woman shared a sexy snap with the post and she can be seen wearing a three quarter, light blue coloured dress with a pair of black sandals
  • Scores of social media users praised her post with many potential boyfriends asking her out on dates

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

slay, queen, dress, sandals, doek, lady, woman, lass, glow, up, respects, self, love
A woman praised her own efforts and peeps are loving it. Image: @MatsoSebuyana/ Twitter
Source: Twitter

A woman showed Mzansi the ultimate meaning of self-love when she took to Twitter to applaud herself for the hard work and dedication she has displayed to build a better life. The Pretoria “queen” posted a sexy snap of her dressed in very elegant-looking threads accompanied by her signature coloured doek.

Scores of men could not help commenting on the post with several enquiring whether she's free this weekend.

Read also

Pabi's booty popping moves go viral in online video, Mzansi bows down

@MatsoSebuyana said:

“Dear Self I am proud of you!!”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@thebegadi1 reacted:

“Maruleng Municipality is also proud of you.”

Mqanjelwa waseGubazi said:

“You're beautiful.”

@DrMaheya said:

“Hey are you busy la weekend?”

@MatsoSebuyana replied:

“No.”

@DrMaheya said:

“Alright cool please open up DM, well take it from there.”

@mamanyuhal reacted:

“Hello, let’s mingle.”

@BotiRaymond said:

“Beauty was a person you are.”

@BhekieMpendulo said:

“Looking good and beautiful.”

@MatsoSebuyana said:

“So beautiful.”

@AlfredTeffu said:

“Hello there.”

@SAMDEGHOST reacted:

“Looking so amazing.”

@vicentmchavi added:

“Nice pic dear.”

@DaveHosha said:

“Black is beautiful.”

@brazen_x said:

“Self-affirmation is everything sis.”

@ThembaBrandonT said:

“Absolutely beautiful.”

@MuchaviMungoni said:

“Looking good sister. Dress 100%.”

Carlow reacted:

“You charm my eyes."

Stunning woman lawyers up and Mzansi showers her with praise

Read also

Clean Virgo lady sparks star sign debate, peeps slam astrology as "hocus pocus"

In more news about woman doing amazing things with their lives, Briefly News wrote about a Middleburg woman who took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case and they could not be happier.

The gorgeous woman shared two stunning photos of herself and Mzansi has praised her hard work.

Lovely lass @NoluNdabezitha wrote on her Twitter profile:

“The Defence. Accused found not guilty #LadyInLaw.”

@sliez0 said:

“Phaedra Parks has nothing on you.”

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel