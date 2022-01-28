Slay Queen Has Dates Queueing Around the Block After Self Love Post Goes Viral
- A Pretoria lady has taken to Twitter to celebrate herself for the determination shown in building the life of her dreams.
- The woman shared a sexy snap with the post and she can be seen wearing a three quarter, light blue coloured dress with a pair of black sandals
- Scores of social media users praised her post with many potential boyfriends asking her out on dates
A woman showed Mzansi the ultimate meaning of self-love when she took to Twitter to applaud herself for the hard work and dedication she has displayed to build a better life. The Pretoria “queen” posted a sexy snap of her dressed in very elegant-looking threads accompanied by her signature coloured doek.
Scores of men could not help commenting on the post with several enquiring whether she's free this weekend.
@MatsoSebuyana said:
“Dear Self I am proud of you!!”
@thebegadi1 reacted:
“Maruleng Municipality is also proud of you.”
Mqanjelwa waseGubazi said:
“You're beautiful.”
@DrMaheya said:
“Hey are you busy la weekend?”
@MatsoSebuyana replied:
“No.”
@DrMaheya said:
“Alright cool please open up DM, well take it from there.”
@mamanyuhal reacted:
“Hello, let’s mingle.”
@BotiRaymond said:
“Beauty was a person you are.”
@BhekieMpendulo said:
“Looking good and beautiful.”
@MatsoSebuyana said:
“So beautiful.”
@AlfredTeffu said:
“Hello there.”
@SAMDEGHOST reacted:
“Looking so amazing.”
@vicentmchavi added:
“Nice pic dear.”
@DaveHosha said:
“Black is beautiful.”
@brazen_x said:
“Self-affirmation is everything sis.”
@ThembaBrandonT said:
“Absolutely beautiful.”
@MuchaviMungoni said:
“Looking good sister. Dress 100%.”
Carlow reacted:
“You charm my eyes."
Stunning woman lawyers up and Mzansi showers her with praise
In more news about woman doing amazing things with their lives, Briefly News wrote about a Middleburg woman who took to social media to tell users that she had won a big case and they could not be happier.
The gorgeous woman shared two stunning photos of herself and Mzansi has praised her hard work.
Lovely lass @NoluNdabezitha wrote on her Twitter profile:
“The Defence. Accused found not guilty #LadyInLaw.”
@sliez0 said:
“Phaedra Parks has nothing on you.”
Source: Briefly News