A video of a dancing little girl is doing the rounds on social media and Mzansi users are loving it

The cute post was posted by 2cocuk.teroru1 on Instagram and shows the adorable toddler in the zone

Mzansi has shown love on the entertaining clip which has over 22.4K likes and positive comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An adorable video of a dancing toddler shared on social media recently has peeps entertained and in awe.

A video of girl dancing to the beat was shared on social media. Image: @2cocuk.teroru1/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

The little girl can be seen moving effortlessly to the pop music beat. There is no denying that this little one was born with rhythm and it the cutest thing to see.

Saffas love family, dance and music content and this video has it all. The toddler has already won over adoring fans at her young age as the post has over 22.4K likes on Instagram.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out online users’ sweet comments on the post:

drick_vision88 said:

“She's feeling it!”

wandasigmon15 said:

“She is in the zone.”

mahbub_adedayo commented:

“She is cute.”

bubbagirl123 wrote:

“She was really feeling that music!!”

k.a.raines replied:

“It’s the little things.”

yioli_k said:

“She is lovely.”

Gumamelamm wrote:

“Cute, nice moves!”

Teacher interrupts student’s lit dance moves, SA howling with laughter

Briefly News previously reported on a talented learner from Germiston High School who danced their way into trouble. A 19-second clip posted to social media by popular Twitter user @kulanicool shows the student vibing while students crowd around in support.

The dance was brought to a sudden halt when a teacher arrived and pulled him away using his bright yellow backpack. It seems there isn't time for kids to break it down with this teacher ensuring there was no fooling around on the school grounds on her watch.

The clip posted on Twitter was enough to get Saffa social media users feeling the vibes in the comments section. A few cyber citizens reminded us of their time in school while others couldn't help but laugh.

@Sillycorn_45 said:

"Tshepo is getting detention."

@g_magingx shared:

"Mevrou is having non of it."

Source: Briefly News