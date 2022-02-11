Former Reserve Bank boss Tito Mboweni has announced his retirement and with that goes his much-loved bodyguards

He took to Twitter to brag about the men who protected him while he was a member of Parliament

Mzansi did not expect his protectors to be so sexily beefy and could not help asking if they could be served that dish

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tito Mboweni bids farewell to his bodyguard in a viral pic. Image: @tito_mboweni/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni is always cooking up something and this time the dish he is serving is his sexy bodyguard. Twitter went wild when Mboweni posted a snap with a bodyguard who was leaving him and Mzansi could not stop drooling over the very toned fella.

Mboweni shared the snap on his Twitter @tito_mboweni and he captioned it:

“Saying goodbyes to one of my trusted boys. Secured and protected me for years! Goodbye old chap!”

Twitter users became a bit hot under the collar when commenting on the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Your_Favority reacted:

“This the best meal you ever posted.”

@Indigohooks said:

“WHAT is this outfit.”

@Roses4Dice said:

“Lmaooo but that fit is crazy.”

@Zion_SD said:

“Not you posting your best meal ever.”

@Z_Fila said:

“Baba T. I need some protection of my own ... ndicela numbers zakhe khona into endifun uybona.”

@Kopano_S29 said:

“That fit is hard."

@Gargamel_the said:

“Haa tucking in them shorts.”

@LynneStactia said:

“I give up.”

@GqubuleK said:

“I really do love this man. These shorts? The sheww? Mkm. Prank wa ko kae?”

@iDeserveABell said:

“Wtf is that fit though.”

@Sello59674258 said:

“Goodbye, sir, well done.”

@palesa_moloto reacted:

“Mama outchea looking like this emoji.”

@YourBoyDracoPt2 said:

“What you wearing now Uncle Tito.”

Tito Mboweni shares admiration for beautiful and proudly African hairstyle, SA calls him to order

In other news about Titi Mboweni, Briefly News wrote about the time he shared a tweet about an African hairstyle he spotted recently.

Mboweni shared photos of a style of braids commonly known as ‘straight-back’ and expressed that he loves them as well as how Africans are embracing their natural selves. He captioned the post:

“I came across this African cornrows hairstyle. Beautiful when we are proud of our natural African hair.”

Many online users were surprised that the retired politician had only noticed the hairstyle now considering it has been around for years.

Source: Briefly News