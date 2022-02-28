A young Saffa man named Sipho took to Twitter to share images of his grandmother, who seems to love taking pictures of things

In one image, she can be seen taking a photo of her food while the other shows her taking a snap of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's memorial

Social media users are asking Sipho if he has started a crowdfunding campaign for them to donate and purchase an iPhone for his granny

@sipho_sphola06 on Twitter shared two images of his gogo and her ability to create content. Sipho's grandmother seems to love taking pictures of cool things, from food to places she's visited, and social media users are living for her.

In the social media pics shared by Sipho, his stylish grandma is seen trying to find the right angles for her photos. Cyber citizens are asking the young man to start a crowdfunding campaign for them to donate in order to buy his gogo an iPhone to assist with her love for taking snaps.

Other netizens joked about Sipho taking advantage of his grandmother's content creation and are having a good laugh in the replies section under his now-viral tweet.

Sipho's post about his grandma gained over 25 000 likes:

Social media users are loving the gogo's content

@_Samukeliisiwe shared:

"GoFundMe for Gogo? Please, she deserves an iPhone."

@ThenjieZwane wrote:

"My mom has the same cellphone, baby girl will make you pose and smile as if she is taking bomb pictures."

@Aggrey92 said:

"Please get her a smartphone, Sipho! She is ready for the times. Aaaah man she’s adorable."

@sive_wlz responded with:

"GoFundMe for an iPhone 13 Pro Max?"

@Davidhlo tweeted:

"Not you creating content of your grandma creating content… Who’s the content creator now?"

@Stealth_Zee added:

"Awww kodwa ugogo. GoFundMe for her, secure that smartphone, ring light and let her entertain. So adorable, this tweet made my night."

