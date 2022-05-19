South African soccer star, Itumeleng Khune recently spoiled his beautiful wife with a large bouquet of roses

Sphelele Makhunga shared a photo of herself holding the pink and red flowers on Instagram and thanked Khune in the caption

South African social media users were left in awe of the romantic surprise and flooded the post with sweet messages

Itumeleng Khune has just been doing the most lately when it comes to sweet and romantic gestures, and Mzansi is loving it!

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper recently sweet his beautiful wifey, Sphelele Makhunga off her feet by spoiling her with a stunning bouquet of roses.

Itumeleng Khune is proving to be quite the romantic gent. Image:@laaylaymak/Instagram

Sphelele shared a snap of herself on Instagram holding a large bouquet made up of pale pink and red roses. She captioned the post:

“Thank you hubby @itukhune32.”

Her hubby replied:

itukhune32

“A lot Wifey ❤️ @laaylaymak.”

South Africans reacted with adoring messages for the romantic gesture and lauded Khune on a job well done as a hubby. Several Saffas also didn’t hold back complimenting Sphelele on her stunning looks.

Check it all out below:

kagiso_sedikwe replied:

“You always look gorgeous and loving the boots.”

qaphelani_mthembu remarked:

“Yabona ke Manje Ziku LOUDSPEAKER.”

Nolusindie shared:

“I see the flowers but umzimba.”

qhamani8023 commented:

“I just love you guys.”

Ngidbanelechantan wrote:

“Those flowers and you look stunning!”

akay_sk reacted:

“Aahh Shoes. You're so stunning beb.”

nani.samantha said:

“Show them wonders hubby let them rest early. Keep that glow MamaKhune. iyOoo ibody shame yenza1.”

