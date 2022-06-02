A doting mother took to social media to share a reflection on her journey as an adoptive parent to her baby girl

It has been two years since Danielle Steynvaardt and her husband were the right match for baby Zinzi

She shared a heartfelt caption and picture on Instagram, revealing her love for her child and how God answered her prayers beyond her expectations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A proud momma Danielle Steynvaardt took her social media to share her journey and joy as an adoptive parent over the past two years.

In an Instagram post, she disclosed that she and her husband’s lives changed in an instant, and with one phone call from the adoption agency. She said at the moment, every negative pregnancy test made sense.

A grateful had Mzansi in a puddle of mush after sharing on her motherhood journey. Image: @d.niel_sa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

“Every tear we ever cried finally had meaning. One phone call taught us, that God never forgot about us, He was preparing us for our biggest blessing.

“On this day (1 June), I’m always reminded of Zinzi’s tummy mommy, and her selfless act. I find myself thinking about what she went through and is still going through to this day. I am incredibly thankful that she chose us to raise her (our) daughter,” Danielle wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She said the adoption confirmation reminds them of God’s perfect timing and how His plan is always more beautiful than our wildest dreams.

Danielle admits that she would love to have a biological child but her miracle, Zinzi, reminds her of God’s perfect plans over hers.

“Zinzi, my beautiful sassy little princess there is no one in this world that will ever comprehend the love we have for you,” she said and added that Zinzi was her and hubby’s answered prayer and heaven on earth.

The tear-jerking post had netizens fighting the urge to cry as they gathered in the comments to show the beautiful family tons of love:

leah_nelly1 reacted:

“Ncaawwww you are such a Blessing. I love guys.”

tehila_nothnagel wrote:

“I love how you call her biological mom her tummy mommy... That's how my mom used to always speak to me as a baby/toddler, up until the age I could fully comprehend.”

Issamalindaonthe replied:

“God is love, and Love is God!!!”

nina_map commented:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ mommy... you're all blessed to have each other.”

Dad adopts 5 siblings so they can all live together

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a young man has recently inspired the world after doing what many people would not even consider. It was recently reported that Robert Carter, Ohio citizen, adopted five siblings so that they could all grow up together.

Carter, had initially adopted three little boys, Robert Jr, Giovanni, and Kiontae, who he shared a happy life with. A little later on, Carter discovered that the boys actually had two other siblings, Marionna and Makayla, who were also foster kids.

This is when Carter, a former foster kid as well, made the life-changing decision to adopt both of the little girls, reuniting all five children who had spent six long and undoubtedly sad months apart.

Source: Briefly News