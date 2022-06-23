A video of a heartbroken little boy belting his lungs out has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows him seated with his mom as he tells her that Spiderman passed away the previous night

The toddler is seen breaking into hysterics of sadness as he cries out loud at the unfortunate news which is all just a prank

A loud and emotional toddler did not take lightly when his mom pulled a prank on him concerning his favourite superhero, Spiderman.

A video shared by Twitter user @SavageMaveriick shows the boy, who had asked for a Spiderman cake, seated with him on a bed as she breaks the terrible news of the fictional character’s death.

A little boy broke out in hysterics of sadness when his mom told him about the passing of his favourite superhero. Image: @SavageMaveriick/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi was never for the child’s reaction as he threw a big tantrum and cried out loud in hysterics all over the bed. The mom is seen laughing at the child while trying to calm him down. Poor thing, talk about a below-the-belt prank move!

@SavageMaveriick captioned the tweet:

“This so adorable and cruel, kid worried about who is gonna save his cake.”

Many South African social media users responded to the laughter and banter while a selected few called out the momma for not playing fair.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@Ngezii replied:

“This isn't drama, the kid is hurt 'cause his childhood hero is "gone". It's cruel but funny. Sorry young fam.”

@Fatso_Ace wrote:

“The day I get to do this on Dombolo... I would be a happy dude @ZMakeseng @DeeuwKeamogetse.”

@_Bernice___ responded:

“When they show him this video when he is grown.”

@mazwie_ said:

“ these is legit how black people cry when there’s been death.”

@TaGeneral666 reacted:

“So much drama .”

@mkaznt commented:

“Abazali izinto abazenzayo just for TikTok.”

