A mum who is graduating from university was stopped from entering the graduation hall because she had her baby girl with her

It appears she wanted to share the moment of happiness with her daughter but that was stopped by the school as she was denied entry

She said in a viral video that she had to wait for her parents to come and carry the baby before she could go in 20 minutes later

A mum's joy on her graduation day was almost thwarted after she was denied entry into the hall where the event was taking place.

According to a video she shared on TikTok, she was told she can't go into the hall with her daughter.

She said she had to wait for her parents to come take her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@merriumz.

The woman identified as Mirrium Iftikhar said she had to wait for more than an hour for her parents to come to the school and take her baby from her.

Despite coming early for her big day, she lamented that she later went in for her graduation 20 minutes late.

Her words:

"They said I couldn't go inside for my graduation because I had my daughter with me. I had to wait one point five hours for my parents to come so I can give Ima to them. Can you tell I cried. I went to the bathroom to fix my makeup a bit.

"At least they gave me water that I didn't drink. I missed the first 20 minutes of my graduation. I came super early so I don't get late, but still ended up being late."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@user1756584857909 said:

"Wait didn’t you parents or husband go to your graduation?"

@Pari said:

"I mean common sense, you cant take her sit with you where the graduation student sits."

@gardenia said:

"Some of these comments did not pass the vibe, congrats babe."

Messy kid uses food as facemask while in backseat, frustrated mom shares clip

In some more cute news, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl's mother, @christinaabiola, filmed the results of trusting her daughter with feeding herself. The little girl seems to be innocently enjoying and yoghurt her mother gave her.

To the mother's dismay, her bundle of joy turned into the messiest toddler in the world at that moment. The little girl's state would have anyone stressed.

