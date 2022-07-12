A man shared the picture of a special lunch served on unique dishes, and many reacted to the unique setup

In the picture posted by Twitter user, @ArbutiiBae, a lunch was served on garden tools that amused netizens

The image of the food was taken at a restaurant that had many questioning its plating choices as many reacted to the serving idea

A restaurant with unique plating caused a stir for some. The food seemed normal, but it was served on literal tools.

A picture of food served on alternative plates had some questioning whether restaurants were going too far with aesthetics. Image: Twitter /@ArbutiiBaeGetty Images/Oliver Helbig

The tweet posted the image that his lunch was at a secret location. Many were happy to offer their restaurant review judging from the pictures.

Food served on shovel had Mzansi taken aback

@ArbutiiBae's Twitter post of lunch served in shovels had many up in arms. Most netizens expressed no interest in knowing where the restaurant was located.

Tweeps are always ready to go after any odd-looking dishes and had hilarious reactions to the restaurant's plates. Many shared that they are unwilling to eat off of shovels. One netizen even imagined the drink would be served in boots.

@Khuze_Elikhulu commented:

"O mpone o mpolaye ke ja ka di gardening tools. [Please stop me if you eve see me eat off gardening tool.]"

@Black_LAURENT commented:

"This is a secret location that should remain exactly that, a secret."

@_sngqazu commented:

"After a few drinks, people can use as weapons."

@barryblocke commented:

"The war against plates rages on, aluta continua! ✊

