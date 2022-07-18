A new chicken brand, Nomusa's Grilled Chicken, has put its owner in the spotlight as he named his business after his late mother

The KZN entrepreneur's boss move in launching the fast-food restaurant is receiving sizzling reviews as South Africans pat him on the back for his phenomenal work

The business-savvy gent said he's honoured that his dream has come true and hopes his business will expand so that he can provide jobs

Businessman Mr Ndwandwe is receiving warm messages on social media after opening a restaurant named after his mother, Nomusa. Image: Kasi Economy

Durbanites have been made proud by a new brand of flamed grilled chicken business birthed from their own soil - Nomusa's Flamed Grilled Chicken. The soon-to-be franchise was founded by Mr Thembinkosi Mzwai Ndwandwe, who was born and bred in Inanda township in KwaZulu-Natal.

The businessman said his mother, who was a teacher by profession, would cook chicken feet and heads for him to sell at school. In an interview with ZA South Africa, he said:

"I have been involved in different businesses but in opening this restaurant, I wanted something that would be a game-changer."

It was from selling these that Ndwandwe had a desire to own a restaurant. In honouring his late mother, who passed before he launched the business, he named the restaurant after her.

According to ESA, the business already has 45 staff members based in the surrounding areas of Inanda, KwaMashu and Ntuzuma. It hasn't been long since the business opened, but it's already won the hearts of many South Africans as social media was flooded with reactions congratulating the entrepreneur.

"I am humbled, very excited, and feel like crying because of all the love I am receiving. I wish God can help me build franchises where black people will benefit too," said the entrepreneur

Most comments on Facebook were about how immaculate and elegant this restaurant was from inside to out, not to mention the tasty BBQ chicken with a garlic roll, which is becoming a strong Nando's contender.

Deidre Michelle Hendricks commented:

"Looks almost like Nando 's. Blessings with yours business and awesome to name it after your mother."

Cebsile Dlamini said:

"Drive-thru even!! God bless your business, son of mama Nomusa."

Mandisi Fuze

"Keep shining, Mr Nxumalo. Wait till your own relatives come up with conspiracies on how you got to be successful."

Sihle’s Brew: Meet the man behind SA’s first black-owned coffee brand

Briefly news also reported on Sihle Magubane who was born in the rural town of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. This young entrepreneur began roasting his own coffee in 2012.

This comes after his mother passed away when he was only 16 years of age which forced him to provide for himself and his siblings. Sihle started his business under the mentorship of coffee connoisseur Roberto Monterrage. His first job was as ,a trained barista.

Over the next decade, he worked at improving the sales of his clients until his intense passion for coffee inspired him to open his own business. The young entrepreneur stated:

“My sales have grown by 300% since my product was launched on Pick n Pay’s shelves 10 months ago.” said the entrepreneur.

