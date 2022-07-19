Mzansi Probes Woolworths About Outrageous Rotisserie Chicken Price Increase, Supermarket Gets Roasted
- Woolworths sells a famous rotisserie chicken that many South Africans love, but something changed that has turned South Africans off their chicken
- The supermarket franchise Woolworths used to sell its highly praised rotisserie chickens for an affordable rate of R89, much to many South Africans' pleasure
- Woolworths landed in hot water when they put the price of a whole roasted chicken up and it suddenly costs a whole lot more than it did before
Woolworths is a South African fave for ready-made meals. One-off Woolies' popular food item is their roasted chicken.
The Woolworths roasted chicken is highly recommended across social media as netizens are always satisfied with the products. The South African economy has made it necessary for there to be some changes in their price point.
Woolworths chicken price increase not welcome by netizens
According to The South African, the Woolies chicken had a drastic price change from the original R89. South Africans now have to pay an extra R10 if they want to secure that juicy Woolies chicken.
One netizen was not taking the price increase lying down as he took to social media to complain. Twitter user @vendavendor hilariously asked in a Twitter post whether Woolworth's chicken got a degree, which would justify why it's more expensive. Although Woolworths did not get in on the action, many South Africans agreed with @vendavendor's observation.
Other people soon reacted to the tweet with hilarious memes. Many even began to question whether the chicken was worth it.
@_Tsebo_M commented:
"The chicken does not even bang."
@llpot commented:
"I agree... it’s going to be Sunday roast vegetarian. R100 bucks for a chicken I’m sure I could get 2 live ones for that price!!"
@segosta93 commented:
"Bought this last week and was surprised that I didn’t receive change back sembi. "
@nathinice__ commented:
"Chief, remember that chicken it was raised by both parents."
