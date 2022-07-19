Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Zabelo Mtshali finished his qualification with flying colours as he graduated cum laude

Zabelo Mtshali was a hard worker as he studied at DUT and his multiple distinctions in internal auditing speak for themselves

The DUT academic star, Zabelo Mtshali received his well-deserved qualification with his grandmother in attendance

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DUT celebrated an amazing graduate, Zabelo Mtshali. The young man got his qualification with 29 distinctions thanks to his passion for accounting and the university's resources.

A young man was proud of his 29 distinctions and graduating cum laude, and he had his 93-year-old grandmother there to witness it all. Image: Getty Images/ threespeedjones/PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

Zabelo Mtshali has always loved accounting, and he grabbed the opportunity to study at DUT.. Zabelo Mtshali was also driven by the need to make his family proud, as he said his late mother was his inspiration.

DUT graduate speaks on his academic sucssess at university

According to DUT, Zabelo Mtshali says that all his distinctions and graduating with above average results were not out of luck. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I am a living proof that hard work pays. The time I saw that I have passed with not only cum laude but also obtain the Dean’s Merit award, was blissful .I am proud of myself and this proves that dreaming big and putting in the hard work can make those dreams come true."

Zabelo Mtshali graduated cum laude, which means he maintained a distinction average throughout his studies for the auditing qualification. The young man opened up about losing his mother but expressed he is grateful that his 93-year-old granny is still with him. He said:

"My 93-year-old grandmother is always by my side, she is here to celebrate with me even though she was not feeling well. I believe that losing my mother taught me to be independent and go beyond my fears and limitations,”

Mzansi moved by young man's milestone

Mzansi loves seeing young people excel academically, and the young man's achievements touched many after a Facebook post shared by DUT. Netizens congratulated the young man as they applauded him for his hard work.

Nhlanhlo Shezi commented:

"Congratulations usebenzile kakhulu.[You worked hard.]"

Qiniso Ka Bhekumuzi Shandu commented:

"Children from rural areas are always top students at tertiary."

Thokozani Miya

"Congratulatins ndodana."

Thembakuye Naye Mseleku

"Wow wow congratulations "

“This is too painful”: Intelligent young man passes day before graduation

Briefly News previously reported that a young Mzansi man was about to graduate Cum Laude but sadly passed away the day before his graduation ceremony. Many people, including the university, noted his achievement and honoured his life.

Loss is never easy. It is evident by the love and support showed that the young man was respected by many people. He will never be forgotten.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News