A doting mother took to social media to share photos from her maternity shoot as well as heartfelt message to her little one

In the long caption, Simile Ndlandla revealed how she felt upon first learning about her pregnancy and soon fell in love with her unborn baby

She shared that baby Lelani was a blessing to her family and that she would endure every stretchmark and backache to bring him/her to the world

Whatever your journey to motherhood, becoming a mother is an indescribable joy. One expectant woman couldn’t help but share the joy of looking forward to welcoming her little one to the world soon

Simile Ndlandla took to Instagram to share photos from her recent maternity shoot as well as a heartfelt caption dedicated to her little one – and it is enough to make anyone melt!

Simile Ndlandla expressed her love and gratitude for her unborn little one. Image: smilwesihle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She shared how she was frightened upon learning about her second pregnancy and wasn’t sure how she would love another child as much as she loved her firstborn, Namela.

“Then, one day, as I felt your tiny kicks, an amazing thing happened… Something I didn’t know was possible… My love grew. It didn’t divide, It multiplied.

“As time passed by, it was certain, you were not just my heavenly flower, but your older sister’s as well We impatiently started waiting for you, you became everyone’s blessing in our not so little anymore family; and above anything, Namela’s soon coming playmate. She kind of thinks utawfika ungangaye though (she doesn’t know you’ll have to be a baby first before you can start playing) ,” Simile wrote.

The loving mother thanked the heavens for her blessing and shared that she hoped her little one, to be named Lelani, would one day read her sweet message.

“Mommy’s going to endure every stretchmark, backache, butterfly kick, knowing this is what it will take to bake and bring you into the world, our Lelani ,” shared Simile.

Her online friends flooded her post with sweet and endearing messages:

piweh_golden_ replied:

“Oh my goodness @smilwesihle this is so beautiful & precious ❤️❤️❤️.”

slindokuhle_kuphela shared:

“This is beautiful.”

Callmemrsdlamini wrote:

“What a beautiful story to growing your beautiful family momma.”

Lewasibalukhulu commented:

“This is the best caption to read today❤️.”

