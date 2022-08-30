An unafraid gent took to the Twitter streets to make a comment about how guys in their 30s shouldn't complain about dating 20-year-olds who bring nothing to the table

Age gaps in relationships have been quite the topic of discussion between men and women, with some finding it normal and others strange

The response to the post erupted into a massive online debate where netizens dished out their own opinions on the matter

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man went online to share his opinion about how men in their 30s shouldn't be surprised that a woman in their 20s doesn't bring anything to the table.

A dude made a bold statement online about men in their 30s dating women in their 20s, and the internet went off. Images: Christopher Malcom, Rob Lewine/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@PfareloMulondo is the brave man who made the statement on Twitter, which brought netizens from across the world to share their own opinions. The dude also claimed that men in their 30s should just date their age mates.

Some women tend to be in relationships with older men, and there is a long list of reasons for that being the case. Some men either agree with dating younger women or oppose it, because they think the competition is too stiff.

Either way, netizens from all walks of life gathered to give their opinions on the juicy matter. Check out the comments below:

@PeterHutcho shared:

"I married a 22-year-old when I was 38. We had some good years and a beautiful kid together. It cost me about $2 mil when she left though."

@Mots_McStuffins commented:

"Why are you dragging people in their 30s?"

@omphilew016 said:

"Your opinion."

@Boyboyomocool posted:

@NeoMogatusi mentioned:

"It's natural that men will date women younger than them. Process before you tweet, even for 5 minutes it's okay."

@Mizzyb1 commented:

"That's why some have to wait until they "make it" to date certain women. They have no game, hence they won't make their move until they come into money. Money is all they have, without it, they have nothing."

@main_man4 said:

"Bold of you to assume girls in 20s have low standards and those in 30s have high standards or have figured life out."

Romantic man proposes to bae after running Comrades Marathon, SA dishes out hilarious memes and jokes

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a lovely-dovey athlete who got the attention of Mzansi with his proposal to his girlfriend after finishing the Comrades Marathon.

@Rare_gemstone shared the heartwarming picture on Twitter, which has tickled the funnybone of many Mzansi tweeps.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News