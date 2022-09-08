Famous TikToker William Last shared an adorable daddy-daughter moment in a heart-melting video

The animated funny man usually posts his hilarious antics online, but this time around, he decided to share something more down to earth

Netizens commended the tenderness he displayed to his child and complimented his ability to be a good comedian and parent

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Famous comedian William Last posted an endearing video of his wholesome daddy-daughter moment.

TikToker William Last posted a wholesome video of a special daddy-daughter moment that netizens appreciated and loved. Images: Amara Willian/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The instance was shared by the Amara Willian account that William made on Facebook to post what he gets up to with his family, specifically focusing on his daughter.

The one-minute clip begins with William taking snaps of his daughter on a golf course. The rest of the clip shows the two walking about and embracing one another in a cutesy daddy-daughter way.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The video continues with several close-up shots of William's daughter from various scenes that happened throughout their day. The frames show just how happy William tries to make his daughter.

Netizens around the world commended the funny man for not only being good at being hilarious but also for being an amazing dad. See the responses below:

Asanda MameGalz Madaka said:

"Must be so nice to have a dad like this❤️❤️❤️ those snaps"

Siyambonga Popi commented

"You are not just a comedian but a great dad. I salute you, bro ❤️"

Mary-Ann Johnson mentioned:

"I was so waiting for something funny to happen, but all I see was a loving daddy."

Adelaide Ado shared:

"You’re always ready to catch her when she falls. We see that. Good dad "

Lynette Ryan posted:

"So good to see this side of you. Beautiful baby girl, awesome day "

Malebogo Gao Tshekiso said:

"Adopt me please this is beautiful you are a great father ❤️"

Musonda Anna commented:

"Adorable father and daughter moment "

Diane Lentigetse mentioned:

"She is gorgeous and you are doing good in giving her your time."

Mzansi man blows kisses to bae over the phone in hilarious video, his friends laugh out loud: “Boys, eish”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a man who loved up on his bae by sending a kiss through the phone and then got rudely interrupted his silly friend's laughter.

In the video, the shy man can be seen sitting far away from his friends and speaking on the phone with his bae.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News