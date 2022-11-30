A video of a woman trying to get a drink from an ice bucket at groove has been circulating online

Another lady is seen quickly snatching the bottle away from the woman who appeared to have not contributed to buying the booze

The woman was left without a drink, leaving some social media users convinced women are heartless

One woman on 'alcohol watch' at a party did not let any freeloaders take a chance at getting a drink they didn't contribute toward.

A lady was left embarrassed after trying to get a drink she didn't pay toward at a party. Image: @Ntsikier/Twitter

A video posted by Twitter user @Ntsikier shows a group of young women having a great time as they dance and party together at outdoor chillas.

The three women dancing continue to move to the beat before one of them goes to get a drink from a large ice bucket before the lady sitting next to it quickly snatches the bottle from her hand.

Judging by the looks of things, the woman trying to get a drink may not have contributed to buying the liquor and was reprimanded for trying to score a free drink.

"If you don't have money this December stay home to avoid situations like this," the tweet was captioned.

While some netizens found the clip amusing, others couldn't help but claim that the lady who snatched away the bottle from the other was cruel.

@Khaya07561123 remarked:

“Ayi suka nenhliziyo embi naye lo... angaze abe nomona ngama tshwala nxa.”

@jessyboySA responded:

"Girls are heartless yezwa, thina amajita the more we get drunk the more we love each other."

@Fisokuhle_mabuz wrote:

"Lol you all pretend that's the difference, nifela phakatsi and nag to your girlfriends were as most women will react now. Nothing heartless here, if you don't have money stay home, she could've even said "Sorry, I didn't know those are your drinks and kept it moving"."

@Malume_uyaluman commented:

"Females are cruel."

@SRibons said:

"Do men do what she just did? If a stranger just reached for a bottle from your cooler or table, you'll be okay with that?"

@Mashh__ replied:

"Go to the groove with your real friends. They'll never do this to you."

