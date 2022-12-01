The local price for a train ticket in Johannesburg left many people concerned about the taxi industry

A post on Twitter compared the train tickets price to local taxis caused a stir as people discussed the transports

Many people did not appreciate the post as they thought it would make taxi drivers destroy the railway

The Johannesburg metro rail price impressed people. Online users shared their thoughts about which is cheaper, between trains and taxis.

A PRASA ticket cost R7.50, and a netizen could not help but compare the price to a local Johannesburg taxi. Image: BFG images/Twitter/@justjamal_.

Source: Getty Images

People marvelled at how things have always been a cheap form of transport. Other Twitter users were scared that the Tweet would be a form of incitement.

South Africa Johannesburg PRASA train price has people impressed

A post by @JustJamal_ caused a commotion when he marvelled at how a brother train was R7.50. The poster then compared it to the taxi industry, saying:

"So it costs R7.50 to get to Jozi with these new PRASA trains. Bad business for the taxi industry."

The people reacted to the post, with many saying that his tweet might incite taxi drivers to become violent. Others commented on how they always knew that trains were much cheaper than Johannesburg taxis.

@Kulani_Mgiba commented:

"The two can co-exist without the one being bad for the other, they serve different classes of society. Let’s not pit the two against each other! "

@Ms_Hadebe commented:

"Taxis and, trains, buses have been co-existing for years. Trains were even cheaper than this and had more routes. It had never been bad business for them."

@theauthorandrew commented:

"What is this tweet? What are you trying to do? Why would you phrase that like this? Yho hay wow. Enjoy what follows, I guess. Taxis practically have a monopoly. Competition is needed and is a good thing in a free economy. Also, whose side are you on? What about the community?"

@siba_onthebird commented:

"Trains, especially in Gauteng, have always existed, have always been way cheaper than taxis, and have always been kept in frequent use. You're instigating taxi violence for no reason."

@_nhlaluko commented:

"I once went from Soweto to Pretoria with just R19. It was the best feeling, and I'm not returning to taxis anymore."

@_utalent commented:

"Incitement."

@sq_eternal commented:

"Trains have always been much cheaper than taxis, so this is nothing new. we really need Metrorail to work man, yoh."

@SnoopyBez commented:

"Taxi drivers please take a deep breath and think, don't burn our trains! There is more than enough demand for all. Fewer cars on the road will mean taxis won't have to take such crazy risks driving into oncoming traffic etc. Fewer impounds, fewer fines.. Win."

Video of umama clinging on outside of moving truck to hitch ride, SA can't deal

Briefly News previously reported that online user @Abramjee posted a video of a woman finding a ride in a dangerous way. The video caused a buzz on Twitter as people had varying reactions to what they saw.

Peeps were split as some people did not appreciate the poster trying to make a joke out of the situation. A number of people thought that the video was actually quite depressing.

Twitter personality @Abramjee shared a video of a woman sitting outside a delivery truck going full speed. Many people could see that she was simply catching a ride because she couldn't afford transport.

