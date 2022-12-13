A dad trying to do something nice for his kid by buying Christmas clothes got dragged by his baby mama

The long story showed how he bought clothes from Mr Price and that it wasn't enough for their child

The heartwrenching post had peeps across the country defending the man and talking about co-parenting

A man's experience with his baby mama had peeps across the country giving him sympathy. The dad said he bought Christmas clothes for his kid but the child's mother scolded him for buying cheaper clothes.

The baby mama's response to the Christmas clothes had peeps talking about parenting and providing. Images: Westend61/ Getty Images

The long post showed the woman comparing the clothes from Mr Price to Nike and LTD. @AdvoBarryRoux posted the story on Twitter with a caption implying that women are not good people, which most folks disagreed with.

The hurdles of a co-parent

The topic and long story started with the man saying that his baby mama told him he was a failure for not buying designer clothes. The sad father then said her comments really broke him inside and that he felt like crying.

The sad story touched the hearts of many South African men who understood what the man was going through in life. See the comments below:

@IamHerGod said:

"I feel sorry for this guy but why do men buy kids clothes while they don’t live with the kid? Give that woman money she knows what the kid needs."

@IgnatiousNdlov2 mentioned:

"Awukahle Chief, we all know you never posted anything good about women, you're always digging their dirty more than their good."

@INkhuna posted:

@LwandleEL commented:

"Hayyini, he's also a parent and he can do what he also thinks is best for his son. Mr Price has good clothes for those who are on a tight budget. People with good salaries buy from Mr Price."

@OriginalBlaq5 said:

"Not all women are evil, not all women are good choose wisely."

@Phiroane1 shared:

@AmandaDlomo mentioned:

"You chose her!"

@possiblyRealGBF said:

"Dude why are you promoting hate towards women? Bad people are not good people."

