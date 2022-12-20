Eskom got dragged by online users after sharing power-saving tips amid the constant power cuts in the country

The State-owned Enterprise (SOE) suggested that people avoid baths so that the country can collectively save electricity

Online users did not appreciate it, and many people flooded the comments to drag Eskom for their less-than-satisfactory service

Eskom took to Twitter to try and get people to save electricity. South Africans were not having it as the electricity provider encouraged people to unite against loadshedding.

Eskom shared electricity-saving tips on Twitter which only made Mzansi angry. Image: Getty Images/@brothers91/ Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Netizens always take any opportunity to criticise Eskom for plunging the country into darkness on a rotating schedule. People did not waste time expressing frustration over the electricity company's post about saving power.

South Africans bash Eskom for giving electricity-saving advice

Mzansi's electricity provider shared a post which advised people to save electricity. Using #PleaseUseOnlyWhatYouNeed, they suggested that people should start showering instead of bathing because it will save on hot water, which then saves on electricity. Eskom ended their tweet with the statement:

"Together we can make a difference."

Since the country is still plagued by loadshedding, online users were enraged and responded to the message with shade. People thought the tip was condescending and demanded they concentrate on supplying the country with electricity.

@isabelt2603 commented:

"Are they telling us how to bath?"

@Aneeqah commented:

"Maybe all the staff at Eskom must stop bathing completely because then they'll smell like their service."

@DuPless64194295 commented:

"With utmost respect, my family needs electricity to pump water from the borehole in my property. The municipality fail to provide us with constant water. So shut up about showers, idiots."

@AngelConradie commented:

"Stop telling us how not to use the power we don't have."

@Lebz_Maluks commented:

"How about you do your job and supply us with what we pay for?"

@deimospremium commented:

"Girl shut up for real. How about you guys function properly, which means less stress for us ."

@Shawty_Lurv commented:

"This is something we learnt in primary school man. Just supply us with electricity and shut up."

@AbutiRJ commented:

"Buy us showers, le ska tlo re gafela mo.[Done be crazy please.]"

CoffeeFairy4 commented:

"Umm thanks? Can some other company nothing to do with electricity, share tips on how not to loadshed? Good on you for trying to, but between stage 5 and 6 loadshedding, do us a favor Eskom, and stay in your lane. Speak electricity or shutup. Thanks."

