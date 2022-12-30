A video of a woman taking over the stage at a vibey wedding has been circulating on social media

In the clip, the woman is seen carrying her baby in a carrier as she busts down low and twerks for the audience

The momma also breaks into a split before her hubby quickly grabs her, leaving many peeps laughing out loud

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One vibey momma took over the dance floor at a wedding while carrying her baby, leaving both her audience and netizens stunned and amused.

One momma showed off her wild side on a wedding dance floor as she twerked and did a spilt. Image: @vantmand/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage posted on TikTok by Vernell Anthony (@vantmand) shows the mother carrying her child securely in a baby carrier as she busts some moves on the dance floor. She proceeds to twerk with great energy and does an entire spilt as the crowd cheers her on.

A man assumed to be her husband quickly runs to go get his wilding wife before she could reveal any more of her moves, LOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens were left entertained and amused by the clip and showed the momma love in the comments.

GIN THE DON <3 replied:

“She said let me show you how I got this baby.”

Bi Bi commented:

“The baby just chillin, she’s used to this behaviour .”

Joyce wrote:

“Lmao the whole family passed the vibe check!”

Lindsey Nicole Ramsey responded:

“She hit the split and hubby said nawwww let me retrieve this woman .”

JUSTINE LA GIRL reacted:

“Screaming.”

erikamen2a replied:

“The husband cheering on the back lol until the split.. "ok ok show is over everyone" .”

mrssuave01 commented:

“The baby just chilling saying that my Mama.”

Linds reacted:

“Hubby ran real quick to get her .

Toddler mocks pregnant mom's walk

In another story, Briefly News reported that @rahsh33m made people's day on Twitter after posting a video with a caption that reads:

"Not him mimicking the way she walks"

In the video, a baby boy walks behind a woman believed to be his mom and copies her as she walks.

Aware that the little man is mimicking her, the lady changes her hand movement, and the boy does the same making the entire situation even more hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News