A public proposal looked like it went wrong after the woman seemed like she was not thrilled to be asked the big question

One man stopped an epic event to loudly tell everyone in attendance about his love for the less-than-enthused woman

People in the comments reacted to seeing the exchange and were convinced that it did not look pleasant

A public proposal gone wrong was caught on camera. The atmosphere was tense when a man got down on one knee and his life partner looked unmoved.

People in the crowd could also tell that something was off. Netizens agreed that the woman looked like she was unhappy about the spectacle.

Netizens convinced couple had fight after New Year's public proposal

A TikTok by @caesthetically showed people the realistic side of public proposals. A man stopped a New Year's party event to declare his love to his girlfriend and then went down on one knee.

Many proposals go viral on the internet but this one had a unique ending. The woman's body language made some people think that she would say no. After she said yes, someone in the crowd recorded them having a verbal fight within the crowd. Bystanders recorded the entire scene, watch the video below:

People in the comments assume that a lady did not like the grand gesture. Some even said they heard a lady asking why he proposed at the end. Many people commented that they would not have appreciated the spectacle either.

gaming_foodie commented:

"She said yes?'"

J746787g commented:

"At the end you can hear her say 'why did you do that?'"

Kathryn Loo commented:

"A simple yes or no’ after he said all he said, red flag."

Alexus Rodriguez commented:

"You should know your significant other well enough BEFORE proposing if they’re into public proposals."

Simplytandya commented:

"I would have hated a public proposal. Also. I think it’s so tacky on a holiday or birthday."

Kristen Renee commented:

"I want to know the story here. Did he know she wouldn’t like a public proposal? Or did he think this will get her to say yes? So many questions."

Plague Doctress commented:

"A proposal itself should never be a surprise. The only surprise should be where/when it happens."

kadiatoutubman commented:

"No ring box is a big red flag lol!"

"She’s being forced": Public proposal has SA cringing after lady's reaction

Briefly News previously reported that a Twitter video had tongues wagging over a couple's public engagement. People thought the bride-to-be looked unhappy when she saw her man go down on one knee.

Online users commented with assumptions about how the woman felt. Tweeps speculated that she was uncomfortable with a public proposal.

A clip of a public proposal shared by @MrTheoHughes left people with questions. In the video, the woman convinced people that she was only doing it because she got put on the spot.

